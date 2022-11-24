 'You're not my first, that much is true', Debina Bonnerjee pens emotional poem for newborn baby : The Tribune India

Debina Bonnerjee shares a new picture with her second daugther

Debina Bonnerjee with her second daughter. Instagram/debinabon



ANI

Mumbai, November 24

Actor Debina Bonnerjee, on Wednesday, penned an emotional poem for her newly born daughter.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture, which she captioned, "TO MY SECOND CHILD,You're not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I'm a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I've found. Since you came, there's a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited first time around. This time I want to slow things down. Your 'firsts' will all be 'lasts' for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, But the last child I will have is you. You're the last lullaby I'll ever sing. And 'lasts' are a special kind of thing."

Check out the post:

In the picture, Debina could be seen looking at her second daughter, while her face is covered with pink heart emoticon.

Soon after Debina shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

"Awwwwww this is so beautiful. Congratulations!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "So beautifully written. Congratulations. Blessings to both your babies." "Congratulations debina dii God bless you and lost of love," another fan commented.

On November 11, actors and couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared the news with a special post which he captioned, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Lianna, in April this year and announced Debina's second pregnancy just four months after they welcomed her.

Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, tied the knot a day on February 15, 2011. And in April this year, the two announced that they're blessed with Lianna.

#Debina Bonnerjee #Gurmeet Choudhary

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

