YouTube star Lilly Singh diagnosed with ovarian cysts, hospitalised

Los Angeles, February 24
YouTube star and comedian Lilly Singh says she is admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Singh shared that she spent “the last day” in the emergency room because “my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out”.
“Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE (sic)” the 33-year-old actor captioned a video from the hospital.
“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” talk show host said she is feeling weak and tired.
“It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother,” she added.
On the work front, Singh will come out with a new book in April, “Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape”, which will capture her personal journey. Her previous book “How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life” was published in 2017.
