YouTuber Jogindar to open up on Rs 18 crore scam on 'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand'

The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand' will see social media personality Jogindar professionally known as 'Thara Bhai Jogindar' as a contestant at the auditions.
Jogindar, who has 1.32 million subscribers on YouTube and 5 million followers on Instagram, will be seen revealing his shocking story of a scam worth Rs 18 crore that he was involved in while helping a child affected with spinal muscular atrophy.
He also will be seen engaging in arm-wrestling with Rahul Madan and eventually giving up. He will fail in impressing the Gang Leaders, thereby reducing his chance of becoming a Roadie significantly.
Gang Leader Gautam Gulati will share his feedback and decision with him, saying: "Jogindar, mujhe aapka nature kaafi achaa laga (I like your nature). So, I feel you're an amazing person. But as a Roadie, I felt disappointed when you gave up."
In addition, there will be a performance by Pery Sheetal, a Bollywood dancer as a deadringer for Rihanna. Pery, who also featured in aStreet Dancer 3D', will be seen dividing the Gang Leaders on their opinion.
While Prince will be impressed by her, Rhea and Gautam think otherwise. Prince can even be seen convincing Sonu, saying: "Bhai mujhe achi lagi Pery, I feel she is a great dancer and uske andar bohot spark hai (I liked Pery, I feel she has a lot of spark)." 'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand' airs Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.
