YRF to open advance booking for ‘Tiger 3’ on November 5

PTI

Mumbai, Novemebr 1

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) would open the advance booking for the much-anticipated Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ on November 5, a week ahead of its release.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif as Zoya, the upcoming movie is set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 12.

Get ready to book your 1st day 1st show tickets of #Tiger3 from 7 AM in India 🔥🔥🔥

Advance Bookings open on Sunday, 5th Nov across India 🔥

Tiger 3 is the next chapter of the interconnected #YRFSpyUniverse which unleashes in cinemas worldwide on Sun 12 Nov, 2023 [#Diwali2023]… pic.twitter.com/yKmyNe7BSc — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 1, 2023

In a press release, the studio said that the film’s shows would start from 7 am across the country.

“YRF is set to open advance bookings of Tiger 3 in India from Nov 5th. The film is releasing during Diwali vacations so cinemas have requested for an early start time as fans of the YRF Spy Universe have been reaching out to exhibitors to conduct early morning shows to avoid spoilers. Tiger 3 will be also available for audiences to watch in multiple Premium formats like: 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX 2D, PVR P[XL], DBOX, ICE, and 4DE Motion,” the release added.

Set after the events of this year’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’, ‘Tiger 3’ would see Salman’s titular spy race against time to save both his family and country.

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, along with Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra and Anant Vidhaat.

Shah Rukh was expected to make a special appearance in ‘Tiger 3’, which was the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra.

