Yuvraj Singh announces Sixer

Amazon miniTV, which is shopping app Amazon’s free video streaming service, has forayed into diverse content slate. The streaming service has announced its upcoming sports drama series—Sixer. Created by TVF, and directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, Sixer features actor Shivankit Singh Parihar of Bachelors and Aspirants fame in the lead role. The series is set to premiere on November 11 for free. The trailer of the upcoming sports drama gives a glimpse into the life Nikunj Shukla aka Nikku, a young cricketer from Vijay Nagar, Indore, played by Shivankit. Former Indian Cricket icon and king of sixers, Yuvraj Singh announced the series launch. He said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Amazon miniTV for its upcoming sports drama Sixer. ”