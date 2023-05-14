Zaid Darbar shares first pic of newborn, is indebted to 'strong wife' Gauahar Khan

Mumbai, May 14
Zaid Darbar shared a glimpse of his newborn son, whom he welcomed with actress Gauahar Khan on May 10.
Zaid took to Instagram, where he shared the first picture of the newborn baby. He also penned a note dedicating it to his "beautiful and strong wife." In the image, the baby is seen holding Zaid's little finger.
Here's the post:
"My biggest blessing. I am so grateful to the Almighty, for making this possible, I'm so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a DAD to our lil angel."
"Thank you to everyone who sent their love and wishes via all mediums, we really appreciate every prayer made. Much love to one and all, please continue to bless us as a family." Announcing the baby's arrival, a post read: "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means." "Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."
