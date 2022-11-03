Zayn Ibad Khan calls his dad a superhero

For Aashiqana actor Zayn Ibad Khan, his father has always been his role model. Zayn looks up to him for everything in life and says that whatever he is today is all because of him.

He says, “Undoubtedly, my dad was my superhero. Whatever I am and whatever I will become is just because of him. He used to motivate me to do more in life and was my only inspiration. Practically, I am living his life and fulfilling his dreams. My dad was an artist, a theatre artiste, classical singer, music composer, lyricist, national level hockey player and a lot more. Par sabke sapne sach nahi hote.”

On finding motivation, Zayn says it varies from person to person. He thinks that motivation comes from within, but it is discipline that matters the most. “You want motivation to do well but discipline is what keeps you going.”