Zayn Ibad Khan is Khushi Dubey’s dietician at work

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced the third season of Aashiqana with a powerful trailer. While crime and treachery fuelled the sizzling chemistry of Yash and Chikki, love kept them united even when they were apart. Zayn Ibad Khan (Yash) and Khushi Dubey (Chikki) return with triple the energy. And, on the sets Zayn has become Khushi’s personal dietician.

Khushi mentioned, “I follow my diet strictly and am very conscious about it. I can’t remember the last time I had a cheat meal. Zayn is my personal dietician, he helps me and motivates me. We encourage each other, he is extremely strict about his diet, so I end up following it too.” The series also has talented actors like Inderjeet Modi, Anurag Vyas, Raghav Tiwari and Geeta Tyagi, amongst others. It is directed by Gul Khan and produced by Gen K Studios. The third instalment will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from February 27 onwards.