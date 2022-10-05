Zayn Ibad Khan on changes his character will go through in Aashiqana Season 2

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the romantic thriller Aashiqana, has shared that its second season will showcase how his character Yash reacts when his uniform is taken away from him. The trailer of the show was unveiled on Tuesday.

Talking about the new character developments, Zayn said in a statement, “In Season 1, we saw Yash in a powerful role as a celebrated cop, but in Season 2, we will see him in a completely new avatar. It explores his strengths and weaknesses when his uniform is taken away from him. I am very excited for this season because it takes a very unconventional tone with his marriage and chemistry with Chikki entering a new dimension.”

Taking off from Season 1’s cliff-hanging finale, where Yash and Chikki reluctantly enter into marriage, their love continues to grow as they help each other out of respect and history. Yash, as a suspended cop, enters a new phase of life where he must clear his tainted name. As marriage, family and duties take over, past traumas continue to haunt both Yash and Chikki.

The show features an ensemble cast of Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey, Geeta Bisht, Anshul Singh, Anshu Srivastava, Inderjeet Modi, Manohar Teli, Harshita Shukla, Sneha Chauhan, Palash Prajapati, Pankaj Singh, Maira D. Mehra, Rati Pandey, Anurag Vyas and Siddhant Karnick, Niyati Fatnani, Rekha Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Aamir Khan, Dipali Sharma, Amit Gupta and Muzaffer Khan. —IANS