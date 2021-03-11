Zebby Singhh and Shagun Sharma’s visit to Chandigarh

Colors is set for a new romantic drama Harphoul Mohini that chronicles the lives of two contrasting personalities -Harphoul, who hails from Haryana, and Mohini, who comes from Kerala. Actors Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singhh have been roped in to play the lead roles of Mohini and Harphoul respectively.

They recently visited Chandigarh to kick-start their new journey. Shagun says, “Chandigarh never disappoints you with its hospitality. The people of this city have always been very affectionate, and I am humbled by the warm welcome.”

Zebby, who hails from Mohali, adds, “I am excited to come back to Chandigarh! It’s my home as I hail from Mohali. So, it’s homecoming for me. My character Harphoul is a proud Haryanvi man, who is deeply rooted in his culture and traditions. When Mohini enters his life, it takes an interesting turn leading to a beautiful love story. I hope that the viewers enjoy Harphoul and Mohini’s chemistry and shower us with immense love.”

It will premiere on Colors on June 13.