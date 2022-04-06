Zee Punjabi to launch Antakshari Season 2 and Sasse Ni SasseTuKhushiyanChVasse

Zee Punjabi is celebrating Baisakhi month with the launch of their two new shows, Antakshari Season 2 and Sasse Ni Sasse Tu Khushiyan Ch Vasse. The channel had already entertained the audience with the first season of Antakshari and is back with a bang with its Season 2, which will be hosted by Master Saleem and Misha Sarowal. While Master Saleem is known for his melodious and soulful voice, Misha Sarowal is a popular face who also hosts the show Superstar Nuh on Zee Punjabi. The show will premiere on April 16.
On the other hand, Sasse Ni Sasse Tu Khushiyan Ch Vasse is an altogether different fictional show that narrates the story of a middle-aged woman who is persuaded to remarry by her very own daughter-in-law! The show would air from April 25 onwards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...