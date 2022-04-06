Zee Punjabi to launch Antakshari Season 2 and Sasse Ni SasseTuKhushiyanChVasse

Zee Punjabi is celebrating Baisakhi month with the launch of their two new shows, Antakshari Season 2 and Sasse Ni Sasse Tu Khushiyan Ch Vasse. The channel had already entertained the audience with the first season of Antakshari and is back with a bang with its Season 2, which will be hosted by Master Saleem and Misha Sarowal. While Master Saleem is known for his melodious and soulful voice, Misha Sarowal is a popular face who also hosts the show Superstar Nuh on Zee Punjabi. The show will premiere on April 16.

On the other hand, Sasse Ni Sasse Tu Khushiyan Ch Vasse is an altogether different fictional show that narrates the story of a middle-aged woman who is persuaded to remarry by her very own daughter-in-law! The show would air from April 25 onwards.