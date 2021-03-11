Zee Theatre announces Daag-O-Hijab, a soulful and poetic tribute to Daagh Delvi

Zee Theatre has announced its latest teleplay, Daag-O-Hijaab, which is based on an autobiographical chapter from iconic poet Daagh Dehlvi’s life and is a soulful tribute to his poetry and passion. Headlined by actor Shahbaz Khan, it is richly layered with personal anecdotes and will provide an insight into Daagh’s creativity and personality.

Daag-O-Hijaab also touches upon the lesser-known aspects of Daagh’s life, including his love for courtesan Munni Bai, against the wishes of Nawab Haidar Ali Khan of Rampur.

Shahbaz Khan plays Daagh with requisite gravitas and fervour supported by a sterling cast of actors including Payal Goga Kapoor, Sufi Sayyad, Hemant Soni, Satyendra Chauhan, Dipti Rajvanshi and Mithilesh Chaturvedi.