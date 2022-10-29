Zee Theatre has recently launched the teleplay Antardwand, where Tanaaz Irani will be seen playing the lead. Tanaaz says, “As the celebrations of Diwali slow down, sitting on a cozy couch in your living room to watch a play is the perfect way to relax. Antardwand, as the name suggests, is about inner conflicts and is very intriguing. What really excited me to work in it was its format, my role and the interesting cast. I didn’t want to miss an opportunity like this.”

Tanaaz enjoyed working with her co-stars Pankaj Berry and Aditi Govitrikar. She adds, “It’s important to forge a bond with your co-stars, to gel with each other, even if we are diametrically opposite. Once we’re performing, there needs to be ‘give and take’ and a respect for each other’s artistic space, which must not be encroached. When there is mutual comfort, then you can enhance each other’s performance. In theatre, there are no solo runs. I have known Aditi as a friend and as a reality show co-star in Bigg Boss. I know Pankaj as a fantastic performer and it is always great to take away some nuance from him, marvel at his intonations, and the way he handles his scenes. So, obviously working with great co-stars made me enjoy this play even more.”

