Zee Theatre is set to air the teleplay ‘SandhyaChhaya’ on October 22

Zee Theatre is set to air the teleplay Sandhya Chhaya on October 22. The show is an emotional tale that reminds us to forge a deeper connection with senior citizens, who are struggling with loneliness in the twilight of their lives. Written by noted Marathi playwright Jaywant Dalvi in 1973, and directed by Ishaan Trivedi, Sandhya Chhaya is part of Zee Theatre’s ‘Diwali Special’ line-up.
The teleplay stars veteran actor Deepak Qazir in a pivotal role. He says, “Sandhya Chhaya is a wrenching tale about old age and loneliness, and highlights the plight of parents whose children have the affluence to take care of their material needs, but no time to tend to their parents’ emotional cravings.”
He adds, “The teleplay shows how heart-breaking the feeling of isolation can be during old age. Earlier, at least festivals like Diwali were an occasion for a family reunion, but now even that is becoming increasingly rare. Children who live far away from home, only occasionally visit their parents. Sandhya Chhaya is a reminder that old age is inevitable, but we can all be more empathetic towards the elderly.”
