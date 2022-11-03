Zee Theatre presents Har Din Naya Drama

Zee Theatre has announced a theatre extravaganza to bring dramatic riches to its viewers, every single day. The dramatic feast of 30 plays in 30 days is titled as Har Din Naya Drama and will entertain and engage viewers every day at 2 pm and 8 pm on Tata Play Theatre.

The viewers will enjoy both old favourites and new original plays under the Blockbuster and Premiere categories, respectively. This campaign will also be live on other platforms such as Airtel Theatre, Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch. Under the Blockbuster category, much-loved stories like Sir Sir Sarla and Chokher Bali will be screened.

Over the years Zee Theatre has partnered with renowned theatre veterans like Mahesh Dattani, Vijaya Mehta, Lillete Dubey, Atul Kumar, and young stalwarts like Purva Naresh to recreate some of the most celebrated stories across languages.

This vast library also features well-known actors like Gajraj Rao, Mita Vashishth, Ashutosh Rana, Virendra Saxena, Vikram Gokhale, Mohan Agashe, Nandita Das, Mahira Khan and Aahana Kumra.