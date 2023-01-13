Zee Theatre to bring Munshi Premchand's short stories in anthology 'Koi Baat Chale'

Zee Theatre’s thoughtfully curated collection of dramatic readings Koi Baat Chale presents Munshi Premchand’s classic tales Idgah and Gulli Danda. Staying true to channel’s promise of Har Din Naya Drama, the upcoming series Koi Baat Chale is an anthology of timeless tales by Premchand. The two episodes, Idgah and Gulli Danda exemplify the richness of subcontinental literature and will be narrated by well-known actors, Vinay Pathak, and Vivaan Shah respectively. It is directed by film, television, and theatre veteran, Seema Pahwa, and will air on January 22.

Talking about his story Idgah, actor Vinay Pathak says, “I have a very deep connection with Idgah because I love this story, it was a part of my school and college curriculum and now I have a chance to revisit it and narrate it. I also shared a very close relationship with my grandparents and this is why this story has a great personal significance for me as well. I hope, Koi Baat Chale will remind the younger generation of the beauty of Indian literature.”

Vivaan, who narrates GulliDanda, adds, “My parents have staged multiple stories by Ismat Chughtai, Saadat Hassan Manto, Munshi Premchand, Harishankar Parsai, Krishan Chander and other luminaries of Indian Literature. I have grown up with their beautiful stories that are about social realities.”