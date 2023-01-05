ZEE5 announces its next original- Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

ZEE5 has set a benchmark when it comes to thrillers. From releases such as Abhay 3 to Rangbaaz—Darr Ki Rajneeti and Duranga, the platform has seen a successful year and has announced its next original, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, a crime thriller with Regina Cassandra in a crucial role.

Inspired by true events, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke highlights the personal sacrifices and dedication by officers in uniform. The show will premiere on the platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Produced by Juggernaut and helmed by national award-winning director, Srijit Mukherji, the show focuses on a woman IPS officer, Kavya played by Regina Cassandra. She said, “It’s been three months since we shot this crime thriller in four breath-taking beautiful Indian states that gave it the rawness it needs. Wearing the IPS officer’s uniform was a surreal experience for me. This is up there with the most empowering characters I have essayed so far. Officers wear multiple hats and I believe the series truly captures that.”