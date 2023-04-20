ZEE5 announces new series ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu'

ZEE5 announced its new fantasy drama series, Fireflies: Parth and Jugnu, on April 19. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker, Hemant Gaba, and written by Alok Sharma, the series stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chaterjee and Luke Kenny.

The show revolves around Parth, a 14-year-old kid who meets Jugnu, a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar. Shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, the show focuses on emotions like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology, and life lessons. With renowned mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik as the script consultant and American comic book writer Ron Marz as the script doctor, it will premiere on May 5.