ZEE5 introduced Abhay Bravery Award, an initiative to celebrate fearless heroes and their efforts

OTT platform ZEE5, which completed four years recently, has showcased successful original series such as Abhay, Rangbaaz, State of Siege and more. The online platform is now ready to air Season 3 of its hit series Abhay, which will premiere on April 8.

As an extension of the show, ZEE5 has introduced ‘Abhay Bravery Award’, an initiative to celebrate fearless heroes and their efforts. Kunal Kemmu has identified three dynamic people who have performed acts of bravery during the last year and felicitated them.

These awardees include Gaurav Khanna, who is the recipient of Dronacharya Award and is Head National Coach of the Indian Para-badminton team. He is also instrumental in launching India’s first Para-Badminton Academy. Then there is Manoj Sarkar, who is the current world number three in singles and world number one in the double’s category in para-badminton and is also the recipient of Arjuna award in 2018. The third one is Prachi Tiwari, who is the youngest woman snake rescuer in Uttar Pradesh.