ZEE5 will premiere Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai in Tamil and Telugu

ZEE5 recently premiered the gripping courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and starring Padma Shri and National Award recipient Manoj Bajpayee.

The film has received positive reviews from the media and audiences alike. Expanding its content library, ZEE5 is all set to launch the movie in Tamil and Telugu for its audience on June 7.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zed Studios and Suparn S. Varma, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai trended throughout the week as the most viewed ZEE5 original.

Bajpayee says, “I am overwhelmed by all the warmth, love, support, and affection the film has received from fans, critics, and my friends in the industry. It is a matter of pride to be recognised for a film that tackles such an important subject. It’s a film that will connect with audiences across languages. I am still eager to see how the audience in the South responds to it. I truly hope they like the film.”