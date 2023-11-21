Zeenat Aman celebrates her 72nd birthday in Shimla

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman turned 72 on Sunday. To mark the occasion, she took to Instagram to send a heartwarming message to her fans, thanking her family and friends for giving her so much love.
She wrote, “Today - an expression of unadulterated gratitude for my life. For the pinnacles and pitfalls that have gifted me resilience and self-belief. For my small, loving family of two-legged and four-legged beings. For a circle of friends that has endured through decades. For a mind that is alive and curious still. For a body that occasionally aches, but yet persists. For the love and kindness each one of you has given me. And for the opportunities that flow my way as a result.”
She concluded, “So thank you for your warm wishes and support. It does not go unnoticed. I hope you too can live to a ripe old age and be able to look back at the decades gone by without regrets and with grace...”
