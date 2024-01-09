Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor to get candid over a cup of coffee with Karan Johar

Veteran divas Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor will be seen talking about partying and their secret crush on the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan.
They make surprising revelations brimming with nostalgia and discuss the untold stories from Bollywood’s golden era.
Curious as ever, Karan asked, “What according to you is the wildest thing you did in the 70s?”
Zeenat revealed, “I really did not party but when the floodgates burst, they really did.”
“Do you mean that by the men that entered your life?” asked Karan.
“No comment,” quipped Zeenat. Talking about crushes, Karan asked, “One Bollywood heartthrob from your time, who was your secret crush?”“Shashi Kapoor,” replied Neetu Kapoor
Surprised, Karan Johar said, “You were crushing on your uncle?”
Koffee with Karan Season 8 is brewing on Disney+ Hotstar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maldives tourism body condemns derogatory remarks against PM Modi, calls India 'closest neighbour'
Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of...
Video: In broad daylight, '200 rounds' fired at Zira councillor’s house during wedding in Punjab's Ferozepur; police probe drug smuggling rivalry
ADGP says they have rounded up some suspects
2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat
The accident takes place around 11.30 pm on Monday
India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
The exclusive enclave will comprise 1,113 luxury residences ...
16 trains running late due to fog; Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
The IMD predicts that the maximum temperature is likely to h...