Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor to get candid with Karan Johar

IANS

Mumbai, January 8

Veteran divas Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor will be seen talking about partying and their secret crush on the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’.

They make surprising revelations brimming with nostalgia and discuss the untold stories from Bollywood's golden era.

Curious as ever, Karan asked: “What according to you is the wildest thing you did in the 70s?”

Zeenat revealed, “I really did not party but when the floodgates burst, they really did.”

“Do you mean that by the men that entered your life?” asked Karan.

“No comment,” quipped Zeenat.

Talking about crushes, Karan asked: “One bollywood heartthrob from your time, who was your secret crush?”

“Shashi Kapoor,” replied Neetu Kapoor

Surprised, Karan Johar asked, “You were crushing on your uncle?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is brewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Karan Johar #Mumbai #Zeenat Aman