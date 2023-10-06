Zeenat Aman reveals pet name Dev Anand gave her

ANI

After sharing a cute picture of her pet dog, veteran actress Zeenat Aman penned a note revealing the interesting story behind the name of her pet and also revealed what names Dev saab (Dev Anand) used to call her by. Zeenat on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in an all-white outfit along with a long note.

The note read, “Childhood pet names can be sticky things. As a little girl, I was the apple of my father’s eye, and he used to lovingly call me Babusha. A name that emerged as a go-between Babushka and Babugosha. He had quite the sense of humour because Babushka, which refers to an old Russian lady, and Babugosha, which refers to a pear, are hardly apt monikers for one’s daughter.”

“My childhood friends, many of whose parents would socialise with my own, were quick to pick up on this nickname. In their mouths, Babusha evolved into Babs, which is how my earliest friends still know me,” the actor continued.

She also revealed what late actor Dev Anand used to call her, Zeenat added, “Later of course, Dev saab started to refer to me as ‘Zeenie’, and then the media concocted ‘Zeenie baby’...”

