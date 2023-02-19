ZeenatAman on embracing grey hair

Zeenat Aman who recently started using Instagram, has now opened up about her grey hair through a picture post, which was clicked by her son Zahaan Khan. She shared how she was advised to keep using hair dye to appear younger. The actress used to dye her hair on a regular basis, but now she has decided to embrace grey hair.

Sharing a picture where she is seen in grey hair, Zeenat wrote on Instagram, “As women, we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy.”

Zeenat shared how she was initially reluctant to stop dyeing her hair and was strongly advised against it. Some well-wishers even said it would negatively impact her work opportunities. “It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really did not care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo,” she added. — TMS