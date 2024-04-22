Zendaya reveals what Serena Williams told her after watching ‘Challengers’

Actress Zendaya, who portrays a former tennis prodigy in her next film, has revealed what tennis ace Serena Williams thought about her latest performance in Challengers. The actress, who plays Tashi Duncan, a tennis player-turned-coach in the Luca Guadagnino-directed film, recently revealed details of her conversation with the legendary athlete.
“She was like, ‘I know there definitely weren’t real tennis] balls’,” Zendaya recalled. “She knows. She’s the best of the best.” The actress from Dune: Part Two also said Williams offered some compliments, “She did say that it was great considering that I had never touched a tennis ball before.”
The film, featuring Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, follows ‘three players who knew each other when they were teenagers, as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries’.
