Ziddi Jatt to be now called Jatt Mafia

Ranjha Vikram Singh dons multiple hats in the upcoming Punjabi film, Ziddi Jatt, whose title is now changed to Jatt Mafia.
The movie is directed by Simranjit Singh Hundal and will feature Sinnga, Ranjha, Sara Gurpal, Sweetaj Braj and Pradeep Rawat as lead characters. Ranjha has even gone to the extent of learning Capoeira, the martial art form from Brazil, for his role.
Ranjha says, “Jatt Mafia is the first movie to be made on the illegal sand mafia of Punjab, a big issue in that state. We used to call it Ziddi Jatt at first but now feel that the new name suits it better. It stars many talented people.”
