Zoya Akhtar gives a peep into world of 'Made in Heaven Season 2'; gear up for trailer

ANI

Mumbai, July 31

Makers of the upcoming drama series 'Made in Heaven Season 2' on Monday announced the trailer release date of the series.

Taking to Instagram, director Zoya Akhtar shared a string of posters of actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh and others.

She captioned the post, "The wedding planners are back in biz! #MadeInHeavenOnPrime S2, on Aug 10." The posters read that the official trailer of the series will be out tomorrow i.e August 1.

The first season, premiered in 2019, featuring Shobita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin.

'Made in Heaven S2' will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from August 10.

The show returns with the second season, starring, Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles.

'Made In Heaven' is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, which brings out the clash of traditional and modern aspirations, set against the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding. There are many secrets which are revealed in the series.

The makers of the show recently announced the release date of the show, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Show Creators, said, "Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts as it's a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning and we are very proud of that.

The second season of Made In Heaven, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community. Made in Heaven reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices. Our hope is that the latest one is received with as much love as the last."

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films, the 7-episode series will be stream on Prime Video India on August 10.

