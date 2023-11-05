 Zoya Akhtar wishes Khushi Kapoor on her birthday, shares BTS picture from sets of 'The Archies' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
'The Archies' marks Khushi Kapoor's acting debut

Khushi Kapoor in a still from 'The Archies'. ANI



Mumbai, November 5

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Sunday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to actor Khushi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a monochrome picture of Khushi from the sets of 'The Archies' which she captioned, "Happy Birthday Betty @khushi05k #behindthescenes #coverthetattoo #thearchies @thearchiesonnetflix."

In the picture, Khushi could be seen dressed up as her character Betty.

Khushi is all set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies' which will be streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film also marks the acting debuts of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

It also stars Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja. Recently, the gang of the Archies took to the streets of Mumbai to announce the release date.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton, who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor take on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

'The Archies' is all set to stream on December 7.

