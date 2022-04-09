Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’ commences shoot

Mumbai, April 9
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Saturday announced that her upcoming home production “Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan” has started shooting.
The 49-year-old filmmaker shared the news on her Instagram page as she posted a picture of the clapperboard from the sets.
“Here We Go #Khogayehumkahaan @arjunvarain.singh @gouravadarsh @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms,” Akhtar wrote.
Billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai, the movie is being directed by debutante Arjun Varain Singh and is written by Singh, Zoya and writer-filmmaker Reema Kagti.
The film will feature actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.
“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Zoya and Reema Kagti’s banner Tiger Baby.
The makers had announced the film last year.
“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” marks the second collaboration between Panday and Chaturvedi after Shakun Batra’s directorial “Gehraiyaan”.
The film is expected to release in theatres in 2023.
