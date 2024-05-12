Thailand

12 national marine parks shut

Thailand has closed 12 of its national marine parks following the discovery of widespread coral bleaching blamed on global warming. Chidchanok Sukmongkol, deputy director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, reported that the bleaching started in April and would continue until July, affecting some coral systems more than others according to their location. He said 50 per cent of coral reefs in the Gulf of Thailand were bleached, including at tourism islands like Koh Tao in Surat Thani and Koh Kram in Chumphon. He said the situation was more serious than in the Andaman Sea, where 20 per cent of coral reefs were affected. The Nation

Bangladesh

Cybergangs selling ‘genuine’ NIDs

Cybergangs, in connivance with a section of unscrupulous staffers at the Election Commission and other government offices, have been selling people’s personal data. They even offer ‘services’ like providing a genuine copy of an NID (national identity) card, changing one’s information in the NID server and even locating a person by phone triangulation. Anyone can avail themselves of these ‘services’ via websites, Telegram channels, WhatsApp and Facebook groups for money. Two members of one such cybergang have been arrested. The gang, via encrypted messaging apps, gets orders for personal information of people or other ‘services’ from clients. The demand is then sent to staffers at the EC. Daily Star

Nepal

21 rhinos perish in Chitwan Park

As many as 21 rhinos have died in and around Chitwan National Park area in the past 10 months. Two of the rhinos were killed by poachers while 19 were found dead due to natural causes. The Public Information Officer at the national park said the rare species are dying due to several reasons, including being stuck in swamps, in-fighting, ageing, tiger attack, poaching, human activities, and electrocution. He said the number of rhinos dying due to the habitat has increased with the rise in their number. At present, there are 694 rhinos in the park. Chitwan National Park is a preserved area in the Terai lowlands of south-central Nepal, known for its biodiversity. The Himalayan Times

Maldives

Beach erosion crisis escalates

The Maldives is grappling with a formidable adversary — beach erosion. This unfolding crisis is not just a natural phenomenon, but rather a confluence of factors, primarily driven by the ominous spectre of climate change and compounded by various human activities. The implications of this pressing issue extend deep into the economic heart of the archipelago — its tourism sector. Beach erosion finds its roots in the global concern of climate change. The archipelago, consisting of 26 atolls, is particularly vulnerable to the consequences of a warming planet, where rising sea levels stand as a stark reminder of the imminent threat. The Press