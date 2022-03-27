’Art & Soul

18th-century Jaina tale to stimulate the senses

18th-century Jaina tale to stimulate the senses

The poor boy's mother at top left, and the kheer cooked by her at bottom right.

BN Goswamy

Selfless service always pays off. Neighbours helping neighbours reflects a caring society. The virtue of a charitable act in the life of a little boy was rewarded multiple times in the life of Shalibhadra. As a result, he was able to leave everything easily. Good deeds always leave an imprint on the soul. Good deeds and practising penance ultimately lead to the liberation of the soul.

Moral at the end of a telling of the tale of Shalibhadra

The overall lack of tonal values in the colours and the formulaic approach in the rendering of the various constituents of the composition tend to impart a folk character to the paintings.

Saryu Doshi, on the illustrated manuscript of the Shalibhadra story

One remembers the stories that were part of the school ‘course book’ in our childhood. At the end of each used to be a ‘moral’ of the story which one had to memorise: whether it was the story of the brave boy who stood on the track of a broken bridge and waved a light signal to an oncoming train to stop; or that of the clever crow who managed to drink water that lay too deep at the bottom of the jug where his beak could not at first reach; or Premchand’s tale — ‘Boorhi Kaaki’ — of the nearly abandoned old woman whom no one really cared for, even at festive times, except for a little doting grandchild. “What,” the teacher would ask, aloud, at the time of tests, “is the moral of this story?”, and we would chant it back, reciting the printed words. Sounds naïve? Simplistic? Perhaps. But the memory remains etched on the mind.

Shalibhadra’s father hears of the birth of his son at top left. Shalibhadra with his 32 wives at bottom right

I imagine that those times are gone and nothing like that happens in schools anymore. The world, even the world of children, has become too jaded for morals to be anywhere in the picture. Everything in that line has gone for a toss. How do I come to all this here, then? Because I chanced upon an article on an illustrated manuscript which tells a charmingly constructed ‘moral tale’. Not surprisingly, it comes from the Jaina world, for old literature of that faith is filled with tales of this nature, each aimed at instilling ‘timeless’ values. Shalibhadra Charita, or Shalibhadra Chaupai, is the name under which this story generally goes, Shalibhadra being the principal character who, having lived a life filled with opulence and luxury, turns his back upon everything, and finds his way towards the path of enlightenment and liberation.

He announces his decision to renounce everything to his wives.

‘Once upon a time’ — the times being those in which Mahavira, the great teacher, himself lived — the story begins. It is an involved tale, with twists and turns and many versions in which themes and motifs that Jainism is so rich in — anna-dana, karma, punya, diksha, sallekhana — are all woven in. The story opens — to narrate it in the sketchiest of terms — with a poor mother who was bringing up her child with the barest of means. One day, playing with his friends, he saw everyone beginning, on a festive day, to feast on kheer, or rice pudding. He, however, had none. He went to his mother asking her to cook the same for him, too. She, moved by the request, begged and borrowed from her neighbours, prepared that dish, and placed it before him. However, just as the boy was about to begin to eat, a bhikshu/monk showed up at his door, asking for anna-dana, with which he could break his sacred fast. Without a second’s thought, the boy handed him the entire pot. This pious deed earned the boy enough merit to be born, in his next birth, as Shalibhadra in an incredibly affluent household in which every day 99 pots of gold used to descend from the heavens in return for pious deeds performed by an ancestor.

A folio from the Shalibhadra Charita on palm-leaf. 15th century
Shalibhadra’s father turns a monk and receives Mahavira’s blessings. All images, except the one on Palm-leaf, are from the manuscript in private collection, in Australia

Shalibhadra grew up, led a life completely free of care, married, and had as many as 32 wives. His mother, Bhadra, was extremely generous by disposition. One day, some shawl merchants showed up at her door, offering her the most refined of shawls, so expensive however that even the ruler of the kingdom did not have enough means to buy them. Bhadra, seeing the quality of the textiles, bought the whole lot without the slightest hesitation. However, the merchants having brought only 16 of them, she cut them up into halves and offered them to her 32 daughters-in-law to wipe their feet with after bath. The story of this purchase went around, and the king decided to pay a visit to Bhadra’s house to see for himself the extent of means that one of his subjects owned. The fact of the king coming was unknown to Shalibhadra, and when asked by his mother to come down to pay homage to ‘the Master’, he did come down but was struck by the reference by his mother to the king as ‘his Master.’ This set Shalibhadra thinking: is there a Master above me? Troubled, he turned to his mentor, a Jaina monk, who pointed out to him that the only Master is above everyone else, up there in the heavens. This was the turning point in Shalibhadra’s life. Virakti is the answer, he said to himself. I shall turn to the only true Master that there is. Renouncing everything — wealth, wives, family — he sought Mahavira’s blessings, and became a recluse, a monk. Everything had turned full cycle.

Evidently, there is need to wind up here, and I wish to do this without going into the merit that accrues from listening to or reading this riveting story. But some details. The article that I referred to before centres on a Shalibhadra manuscript from Gujarat — although not illustrated in the usual Gujarati-Jaina style — which is now in a collection in Australia. It consists of 20 folios virtually, each of which carries both text and images. It was scripted by Dayaldas in the Samvat year 1839 (1782 CE), and was written for Gopaldasji, devotee of the Jaina muni, Bhavanidasji.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K

Akshay Kumar says 'Kashmir Files ne meri film ko bhi duba diya'; Vivek Agnihotri responds

2
J & K

'How many Kashmiri Pandits relocated in 8 years', Kejriwal asks BJP

3
Trending

Rajya Sabha Chairman confuses MP Suresh Gopi's beard with mask, parliamentarians burst into laughter

4
Punjab

Disquiet in SGPC, members seek probe by retired HC judges into 'corruption'

5
Himachal

NHAI clears Phase-II of Mandi-Pathankot highway project

6
Nation

‘Photo maine kheenchi’: Smriti Irani demands credit, Twitter user says ‘someone seems to have got confused between Ir-ani and ANI’?

7
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah to open key Chandigarh projects today

8
Punjab

437 innocents framed by Punjab police during Akali regime: Inquiry commission

9
Punjab

Power reforms: Instal prepaid meters or lose funds, Modi govt tells Punjab

10
Nation

Covid-19: Booster dose for foreign-bound in pipeline as India opens skies

Don't Miss

View All
When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Top Stories

Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland

The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...

‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin

‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies

White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...

ICC Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa

Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...

Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29

Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29

Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...

Cities

View All

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Cong rule: RTI

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Congress rule: RTI

Man booked for attacking wife, in-laws with sharp weapon

Four nabbed with pistols, cartridges

Mistaking for thief, youth thrashed, hanged upside down; three booked

'Will check drug menace, strengthen basic amenities in area'

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

Farmers stop Dappar toll plaza working for 3 hours

Lake Sports Complex gets open fitness centre

‘Assault’ on JE: Congress councillor denied bail

Delhi Government tables ‘Rozgar Budget’, aims for 20 lakh jobs over 5 years

Delhi Government tables 'Rozgar Budget', aims for 20 lakh jobs over 5 years

Has any Kashmiri Pandit family been rehabilitated, Arvind Kejriwal asks BJP

‘Give us admission in Indian colleges’: Ukraine-returned students

'Give us admission in Indian colleges': Ukraine-returned students

Jalandhar: Inter-services hockey championship from March 31

Jalandhar: 20-kg ganja seized, six peddlers held

Crafts bazaar: Chamba's wood craft, Kashmir's Dhamali dance win hearts

650 students of Lyallpur Khalsa College awarded degrees

After finding ‘flaws’, MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

After finding 'flaws', MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurates Varindaban Road, Chawani Mohalla park works

Ludhiana: Councillors oppose inauguration of projects by AAP MLAs

Ludhiana: Maternal grandfather booked for minor's rape

Covid: One new case in Ludhiana district

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in ‘private practice’

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in 'private practice'

Thapar University prof to teach course in Czech

Amrita Pritam library opened

EVMs still in sports hall, players suffer