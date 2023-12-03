Vietnam

4,000 bus workers to go

Hanoi will lay off around 4,000 public bus employees and replace them with an automated digital ticket system. The city has begun deploying the trial programme. Once completed, the Hanoi Department of Transport and relevant units will evaluate the results. Officials said digital tickets would help reduce the national transport budget as thousands of employees will no longer be needed if it is successful. Hanoi currently has a total of 154 public bus routes. The city is home to 2,034 buses, 277 of which use clean energy. VN Express

Singapore

‘Drift’ awarded Gandhi medal

Home-grown director Anthony Chen’s first English-language feature film has been awarded the ICFT-Unesco Gandhi Medal at the 54th International Film Festival of India held in Goa. It is an honour given to a film that best encapsulates the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. ‘Drift’ is based on the novel ‘A Marker to Measure Drift’ by Alexander Maksik. It tells the story of a Liberian refugee who escapes to a Greek island and develops a deep connection with a tour guide. Referring to the suffering in the Middle East and Ukraine, Chen said he hopes ‘Drift’ is a “start towards healing and recognising our common humanity”. The Straits Times

Sri Lanka

No visa fee for Indians

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has announced that the visa fee has been waived for residents of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia and Japan with immediate effect. It said this scheme is valid until March 31, 2024, and that this is a pilot programme to rebuild the tourism industry. Visitors first need to apply for a free Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before arriving in Sri Lanka. Tourists can enjoy a 30-day visa, and double-entry facility too is permitted within 30 days of the date of first arrival to Sri Lanka. The Island

Bhutan

First-ever forensic science lab

The Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) inaugurated the country’s first-ever forensic science laboratory at Serbithang, Thimphu, last month. It can provide high-quality forensic profiles within two days, enabling law enforcement personnel to generate real-time investigative leads and identify suspects faster. Previously, RBP used to send the evidences to India and UK. Police said the laboratory will contribute to the overall improvement of the criminal justice system.The Austrian Development Agency has provided a grant for construction of the laboratory. The Bhutanese