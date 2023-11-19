 707 columns: BNG & The Tribune : The Tribune India

707 columns: BNG & The Tribune

Excerpts from the Preface of ‘Conversations’ (Penguin Random House, 2022), art historian BN Goswamy’s book on his columns

707 columns: BNG & The Tribune

File photo: Ravi Kumar



This is a book of little essays among which there is no order; no logical sequence; no given theme connects the pieces; they also appear dated perhaps. Why, then, one might legitimately ask, would anyone be interested in reading them? And why are these called ‘Conversations’, anyway? Conversations between whom?

I do not have answers: at least not such as could be called satisfactory. All I know is how I came to write these pieces, these ‘slight sketches of large subjects’. They were published as independent, stand-alone columns — over a quarter of a century — in the premier English newspaper of the northern part of India: The Tribune, published from Chandigarh. I clearly remember the day when it all began. The year was 1995 and it was somewhere in the middle of that year. The then chief editor of the newspaper, Mr Hari Jaisingh, invited me, friendly-fashion, to his office for some odd consultation about a theme that he was working on, and in the midst of it, suddenly, as if without forethought, he asked me if I would write a regular column for them: once a week, on any theme connected with art, but meant for the general reader, not any specialist. I was a little taken aback: not that writing on art, outside of my profession as an engaged art historian, was something alien to me — I had been reviewing art exhibitions in the paper for years, and apparently he knew that well; but this was something different: a regular column requiring the discipline of producing something week after week, on no given theme in hand. And this was to come on top of my other responsibilities as an academic, considering that I took my teaching and research rather seriously. I decided to probe the idea a bit, however. Mr Hari Jaisingh paused, said something, and paused again, as if trying to give formal shape to the idea that he had come up with. From those shared musings, the one thing I remember is that it was his desire to ‘expand the constituency of readership in art matters’. Readers want to know, even learn a bit perhaps, but there was nowhere for them to go, certainly not in the newspapers, as he put it. So, anything, anything at all, written free of jargon, untouched more or less by heavy scholarship, clear of complex formulations, would be of value, he said. I liked the idea but went quiet for a moment, and then said, more to myself than to him, that I will come back if I am able, without much stress, to think in this strain of a hundred subjects to say something on.

The next day, I surprised myself for, as I sat down to draw up a quick list, it did not take me more than fifteen minutes. Ananda Coomaraswamy came calling, as it were, as did William Archer and Gautam Sarabhai and Mulk Raj Anand; I thought of the Guruji of the Kudiyattam troupe at Zurich, and of the visit of the Prince of Wales to India; the ‘projecting eye’ of Jain painting flashed in front of my eyes, so did the thoughtful, care-worn mien of the emperor Akbar; I could see myself having tea with Kakuzo Okakura at one moment, and, in the next, gazing with wonder at that ‘axis of the universe’, the mount Meru, which Assamese painters of the past had conjured up in their imagination. I knew then that all this was not beyond me, and I let the chief editor know, agreeing to his kind suggestion, but with the rider that I will write every fortnight, not every week — since I had other things to do too; will choose my own ‘title’ for the series; and add some visual content to each piece. That is how it all began, and it has not ended yet, for I have, till date, contributed more than six hundred columns to the newspaper by now. What appears in this book is a selection. The standing title that I chose for the column was ‘Art and Soul’, taking two letters out of ‘Heart’, but adding ‘Soul’, since I did not wish to find myself too hemmed in. This addition gave me the opportunity to look at things happening around me and add an occasional comment, although untouched by malice for the most part.

For being able to publish so many columns over a sustained period of time, or for having a book such as this take form, I turned to kindnesses, at various levels, and these I have received in rich measure over the years. My first debt naturally is to The Tribune, Chandigarh — to its trustees and its editors and staff — which carried all my columns. Since 1995, when the first pieces appeared, the successive editors-in-chief of the paper could not possibly have been more friendly or more supportive.

— BN Goswamy’s last column, his 707th, appeared on November 12, 2023

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

2
Punjab

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

4
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

7
India

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

8
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

9
World

Moldova's first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

10
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

The big (One) Day

The big (One) Day

Unstoppable India’s moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...

Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

World Cup final: Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli’s momentous journey

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey

He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...

Hitting a stroke of luck

Hitting a stroke of luck


Cities

View All

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Amritsar district just three cases short of breaching last year’s farm fire tally

Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

UT starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, Chandigarh hoteliers set to cash in on World Cup final

PGI orders loose-fitting attire for nurses, stirs row

Chandigarh doctor tricked into buying fake gold, loses Rs 20 lakh

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Delhi Police to bid adieu to 7,000 British era .303 rifles

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Sealed paneer goes missing, food safety official, shop owner booked

Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code