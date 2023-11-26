 75 years of No. 5 Squadron : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

75 years of No. 5 Squadron

75 years of No. 5 Squadron

A memorial of No. 5 Squadron, which recently celebrated its platinum jubilee at Ambala. Tuskers was the first bomber squadron to get President’s Colours. Pradeep Tiwari



Bhartesh Singh Thakur

At dusk on December 3, 1971, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out pre-emptive airstrikes, and squadrons under the Central Air Command received instructions to retaliate. The war had started. At 2150 hours, the Canberra bombers of 5 Squadron went straight into the enemy skies for the retaliatory airstrike and struck Shorkot airfield.

The squadron left its mark in Congo, then in 1965 and 1971. During the Kargil war, we were in a deep strike role. We were the first to start GPS-based level bombing and then other units followed. We have a good legacy.

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria (Retd). He commanded the Tuskers during the Kargil war

I am as old as the Air Force as I was also born in 1932. No. 5 Squadron is touching the sky with glory and respecting the sacrifice made by its officers.

Air Commodore KK Badhwar (Retd). He served 5 Squadron from 1965 to 1968 and carried out six missions in the 1965 war

It is a great squadron. I had a wonderful tenure. The squadron completed 10,000 hours of accident-free flying during those four years.

Air Vice Marshal Anil Golani (Retd). He served as Flight Commander from 1995 to 1999

5 Squadron is the best in the Air Force. I have told my boys that you are the best and they are yet to prove me wrong. Jaguars are ideal for low flying and weapon delivery is accurate. With upgradation, I would say it is kissing fourth-generation. We shouldn’t replace them in a hurry.

Air Marshal LK Malhotra (Retd). He had three tenures at 5 Squadron, including as CO

It was from Shorkot that the PAF aircraft had bombed Agra. “The enemy was caught unawares ... the crew were delighted to find the runway lights on. The Tuskers wreaked havoc on this airfield,” says the official account of the squadron.

5 Squadron remained busy in the west, striking the enemy airfields and lines of communication in Chhamb, Shakargarh, Zafarwal, Chander and Risalewala, and other concentrations towards the south too. In one of its night-bombing missions, fuel and ammo dumps well inside the Chhamb sector were hit. As a result, the pressure on Indian troops was reduced drastically.

The squadron dropped about 36,000 LBS (Pound) bomb load on December 11 on enemy artillery and armour near Burejal and also struck the Mianwali runway. Sadly, it lost two aircraft and five Flight Lieutenants.

The Tuskers also took part in the air battles in the eastern sector and were among the few units with battle honours on both fronts in the 1971 war.

Wing Commander (later Group Captain) Man Mohan Bir Singh Talwar, who was commanding the squadron, was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC). He led five day-and-night bombing missions against heavily-defended enemy targets within the first 10 days of operations. “The bold leadership, tenacity of purpose, flying skill, and conspicuous gallantry displayed by Wing Commander Talwar were largely responsible for many a success of his squadron,” reads his MVC citation. Squadron Leaders RC Kohli and DC Bhandari, and Flight Lieutenant HP Singh were awarded the Vir Chakra (VrC).

Treasured legacy

5 Squadron was born from the remains of World War II aircraft. It was then the Royal Indian Air Force. To establish a heavy bombing feature, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was asked to re-construct B-24 Liberators from the decaying remains of nearly 100 US Air Force bombers at Kanpur.

These aircraft, American-owned but British-operated, were wrecked and abandoned in India at the end of World War II. Despite the scepticism of the US and British advisers, the first six refurbished B-24s were ready by November 1948, and 5 Squadron was formed under Wing Commander JRS Dantra. It was the only four-engined aircraft being operated at the time.

Within months, the squadron was moved to Pune, which was to remain its base for the next eight years.

In 1957, the Tuskers, under Wing Commander (later Air Commodore) WR Dani, became the first to be re-equipped with the English Electric Canberra. It moved to Agra the same year.

The United Nations mission in Congo was the first for an IAF bomber squadron in UN operations. On October 5, 1961, the Tuskers carried out a long-range counter-air operation at a 1,300-km range at Katangan rebel airbase in Kolwezi. A Fouga Magister, two Dornier-28s, a Dakota, DC-4, and Dove got destroyed in the attack. Supported by European mercenary pilots, the attack had a demoralising effect on the rebels. Wing Commander (later Air Commodore) AIK Suares, VrC, led the operations under heavy firing, resulting in injuries to his navigator, Flight Lieutenant (later Air Vice Marshal) MM Takle.

For remarkable service in Congo, Wing Commander Suares was awarded a Bar to VrC. Flight Lieutenant Takle received the VrC, and Flight Lieutenant P Gautam the Vayu Sena Medal.

More glory was waiting for the squadron in the 1965 war. On the night of September 6 and 7, the Tuskers, commanded by Wing Commander (later Air Marshal) Prem Pal Singh, led the battle straight into the enemy’s heart and raided Sargodha. Wing Commander Prem Pal Singh personally flew six missions. A few days later, on the night of September 13 and 14, the squadron led by Senior Flight Commander Squadron Leader JC Verma surprised Pakistan as Peshawar air base, having B-57s and F-104s, was attacked. It was located close to the Afghan border and the enemy didn’t realise that the Indians would come that far. The Tuskers flew about 300 sorties during the war, mostly at night. Wing Commander Prem Pal Singh was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

The squadron lost an aircraft. Flight Lieutenant KK Kapur lost his life while Flight Lieutenant MM Lowe was taken as prisoner of war. He was repatriated in early 1966. Squadron Leaders SN Bansal and C Mehta, and Flight Lieutenants HS Mangat and PR Dastidar were awarded the Vir Chakra. Three Vishisht Seva Medals and 14 Mention-in-Dispatches were also awarded.

THE SWITCH

After operating Canberra for close to 25 years, the Tuskers were re-equipped with Jaguars in 1981. It shifted to Ambala under Wing Commander JS Sisodia, who rose to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

It participated in Operation Pawan, the Indian Peace Keeping Force operation in Sri Lanka, in October 1987 and carried out reconnaissance missions. Wing Commander AK Singh, who later rose to the rank of Air Vice Marshal, led the squadron and received a Vayu Sena Medal in 1989.

Squadron No. 1 to 4 and 6 to 10 were raised before 1947, mostly during World War II, but not Squadron No. 5. That’s because Royal Air Force’s Squadron 5 was operating in India from 1920 until 1947 and a new squadron with the same number would have created confusion. Finally, when it was disbanded, Tuskers was raised in 1948.

“It has established an identity and track record that is in no danger of being confused with anyone else’s. They remain the only IAF combat unit to have served on another continent, after Independence,” says the official account of the squadron.

Tuskers became the first bomber squadron to receive the President’s Colours on April 9, 1975. Recently, 5 Squadron celebrated its platinum jubilee at Ambala. 

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

2
India

'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

3
Punjab

Nine vehicles damaged in three pile-ups in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol grooving to 'Badtameez dil' goes viral, ‘yeh gana mere peeche…’

5
Punjab

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

6
Punjab

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

7
Delhi

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

8
Punjab

Inebriated driver leaves truck on rail track in Punjab's Ludhiana, loco pilot averts accident

9
Trending

Pakistani cricketer Sarfaraz grooves with Babar Azam, Usman on qawwali night before Imam-ul-Haq's 'nikah'

10
India

'Incredibly enriching': PM Modi takes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Egypt, Qatar help defuse aid dispute that threatened deal

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

Part of drill machine also sent atop the hill, above the tun...

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

Security establishment looking into retired Pak soldiers joining terror ranks in Jammu and Kashmir

Two cases surface

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

National Capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days thi...

Trafficked from Assam, two girls rescued from Bhiwani

Trafficked from Assam, two girls rescued from Haryana's Bhiwani

Were bought by overaged men | 3 accused at large


Cities

View All

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

Administration failed to resolve issue amicably: Akal Takht

‘Illegal’ detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Panchkula cops on toes as SKM stir begins today

Addl transgender seat in each course gets PU Syndicate nod

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

Tax evaders having over Rs 25L dues to face action

ED searches DLF premises in money laundering case

2 men charred to death as car catches fire in Noida

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Edu trip for college students

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

PSPCL-Centre stalemate continues over blending of imported coal