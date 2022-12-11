 A disciple turns 90: Pt Rajeev Taranath remembers Ali Akbar Khan : The Tribune India

A disciple turns 90: Pt Rajeev Taranath remembers Ali Akbar Khan

Pt Rajeev Taranath says music thrives in big cities, but there’s a lack of ‘seriousness of perception’

A disciple turns 90: Pt Rajeev Taranath remembers Ali Akbar Khan

Pt Rajeev Taranath is upbeat about his performance later this month.



Krishnaraj Iyengar

“I am alive today because a man named Ustad Ali Akbar Khan saheb lived and played. Otherwise, not many are alive at 90!” he gushes. Switching fluently from Yemeni Arabic to literary Tamil, from Sanskrit to English, Mysore-based sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath’s life seems like a nail-biting movie. Having turned 90 this year, he is upbeat about his upcoming performance later this month. The man of many worlds unveils his life of intense musical passion, struggle and fulfillment.

It was a concert of Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Ali Akbar Khan in Bangalore that shook up 19-year-old Rajeev, who made it his life’s mission to learn under the sarod stalwart. “Khan saheb soared majestically in the sky that night. I just wanted to throw away everything to learn at his feet,” he reminisces. “It was like an impact of lightning which you survive,” he adds. That performance by Khan saheb, he says, was full of drama. “The soft, the hard and the resonant, the noise and the total silence. He knew what to do with silence!”

A scholar of English literature, Taranath renounced his career as an academician to pursue sarod. “My last job was as an English teacher at the Hyderabad Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages. I would have continued if it was not for Pandit Ravi Shankar, who kicked me out of it and pushed me into pursuing my passion for sarod full-time,” he shares.

Hailing from a background of illustrious scholars and progressive social figures, pluralism and social equality have shaped his life deeply. His father, the legendary social reformer Pandit Taranath, was a scholar of Arabic and the Koran. His mother, Sumathi Bai, wrote a book on sex education for teenage girls, way back in her day.

Following his guru, he moved from Bombay to Calcutta, but was overcome with penury and depression. On the dissuading advice of an eminent musician, he decided to sell his sarod and return to Bengaluru. But Ali Akbar Khan persuaded him to hold fort. Pt Rajeev Taranath had no place to stay, spent nights sleeping at bus stands and lived on one meal a day. His friend, a fellow sarod player, introduced him to Probhat Kumar, a famous jeweller of the time, who took him in. He gets emotional as he shares how he offered him shelter during those days of struggle. “I lived with his family for more than six years; they gave me love, food and shelter. If it wasn’t for them, I would’ve never been able to learn from Khan saheb,” he says.

The maestro believes that while excellent classical music thrives in India’s big cities, there is a lack of ‘seriousness of perception’. “I am reminded of beer. You go on and on through the thick foam that gathers at the top to realise there’s actually very little beer! Unlike water, it is not an honest drink. Similarly, in our thought, we lack seriousness,” he laughs.

As he sits meditatively unfolding a raga, the subtle nuances of his towering Ustad’s ethereal style envelop one instantly. When asked about his guru bhakti, he says: “My guru is not really in my heart. There is a stent there instead. Rather, he lives in my fingers. When I play well, he is there. But when I play ill, he goes away!”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

2
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

3
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

4
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

5
Trending

YouTuber Armaan Malik shares images with his two pregnant wives; netizens are not happy

6
Nation

47-year-old IIT Guwahati faculty member found hanging at residential quarters

7
Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

8
Punjab

Rocket-propelled grenade may have been smuggled from Pakistan: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

9
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

10
Nation

MP man chops off 15-year-old son's hands, kills him for discovering his illicit affair

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend swearing-in this afternoon

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend his swearing-in in Shimla on Sunday afternoon

In a tweet, he dedicates the win to the people of the state

Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu call on her

Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu calls on her

Sukhu was picked by the Congress high command as the CM cand...

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Sihu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding; ...

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of host of projects in Nagpur

PM Narendra Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

During the event, Modi lays the foundation stone for redevel...


Cities

View All

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

19K property tax defaulters of last fiscal to get MC notices

Begging menace goes unchecked

RPG attack: Police stations told to install CCTV cameras

Fire breaks out in house, 4 injured

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Now, UT households to sort 4 types of waste

Now, Chandigarh households to sort 4 types of waste

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

Rs 18L stolen from car in Phase 7 market

13 booked for drunken driving

No stopping snatchers, carjackers in Mohali dist

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

No corruption, Kejriwal warns new councillors

Lieutenant Governor refers DDCD issue to President

After MCD win, AAP fears horse-trading by BJP

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

One more held in MVI scam; 12 in net so far

Nod to Rs 1.64-crore aid for construction workers in Jalandhar district

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

2 labourers killed, 1 injured as soil caves in

Elderly woman undergoes rare surgery at govt hospital

PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Woman found injured near rly tracks dies