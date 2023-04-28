A host of LAWgical choices

Law students also have an option to go for combination degrees courses and specialisations in fields that are in demand in the job market. Some such combos and specialisations are:

Law and BBA is a popular combination for individuals interested in pursuing a career in corporate law. A BBA degree provides individuals with business management skills that complement their legal knowledge. This combination allows individuals to pursue roles of legal consultants, corporate lawyers, and in-house counsels. They can also leverage their skills in business development, project management, and leadership to advance their careers in the corporate sector.

Taxation Law The 5-year BA LL.B with specialisation in Taxation Law gives students comprehensive exposure to tax laws.

Intellectual Property Rights BA LL.B with specialisation in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) course allows students to master the nuances of Intellectual Property Law.

Cyber Law This is a specialisation that trains students to deal with criminal activities such as fraud, theft, forgery and defamation conducted on the Internet. Cyber Law lawyers refer to the Indian Penal Code as well as the Indian Technology Act, 2000. Some of the issues that form a part of Cyber Law are: Hacking, DOS attack, Virus/Worm attacks, Cyber terrorism, Credit card frauds, IPR violations, EFT frauds, Pornography, etc.

Sports law encompasses different areas of law brought together in the domain of sports. Sports law can be roughly divided into the areas of amateur, professional, and international sports. It covers law of contract (Club agreements, individual sports contract, management contracts, national and international cross border issues related to national and international sports events), tort law (specially related to damages and specific performance); criminal law and employment law. There are many international bodies such as Courts of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Federation (IF), World Anti-doping Agency (WADA), etc that play the role of regulator of sports laws as well as a platform to solve disputes through sports arbitration.

Admissions Admission to the UG law courses is usually on the basis of entrance exams at national/state/institute level. CLAT is the most recognised entrance exam that is conducted for admission to 22 NLUs. Every year more than 60,000 students appear for CLAT to secure admission in UG or PG programmes.

Eligibility for UG Law Courses

Candidates are eligible to secure admission in undergraduate law courses if they have cleared Higher Secondary School/Intermediate (10+2) or its equivalent in any stream from a recognised board with 45% marks in aggregate.

Law Entrance Exams 2023 All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), Law School Admission Test - India (LSAT India), Maharashtra State Common Law Entrance Test Law (MH CET), Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) are some other entrance exams for UG courses.

Specialisations

Energy Law

Cyber Law

Criminal Law

Corporate Law

International Law

Air & Space Law

Business Law

Environmental Law

Commercial Law

Consumer Law

UG Courses

LLB, LLB Hons

LLB Intellectual Property Rights

BBA + LLB, BBA + LLB (Hons)

BA + LLB, Bachelor of Legislative Law

BCom + LLB, BCom + LLB (Hons)

BSL + LLB, BSc + LLB, BTech + LLB

NIRF 2022 top ten

National Law School of India University, 1 Bengaluru

National Law University, New Delhi 2

Symbiosis Law School, Pune 3

Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad 4

The West Bengal National University of 5

Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 6

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 7

Gujarat National Law University, 8 Gandhinagar

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar 9

National Law University, Jodhpur 10

(Evening Classes), New Delhi