 A life spent in teaching: Vocalist Bhimsen Sharma got Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • A life spent in teaching: Vocalist Bhimsen Sharma got Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award

A life spent in teaching: Vocalist Bhimsen Sharma got Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award

A life spent in teaching: Vocalist Bhimsen Sharma got Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award


Shailaja Khanna

One conventionally thinks of a successful life in classical music as a series of concerts and accolades. But there is another equally significant, though often forgotten, aspect of life for a musician. A life spent in acquiring knowledge, imbibing music’s nuances, enhancing them and passing them on to future generations. There are those who hone the craft for their own enrichment and do not need the lure of stage to distract them from the continuous acquisition of knowledge.

Focus on learning

'I have no regrets about the lack of performance opportunities; my focus was always on learning and teaching.'

Pt Bhimsen Sharma

One such personality is Pt Bhimsen Sharma, who recently received the one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award. Born in 1936 at Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, Sharma’s family had no link with music. His father, however, liked to sing kirtans and appreciated good music. Seeing his son’s innate interest in music, he sent him to Batala to learn from Pyarelal, a music teacher. The region was rich musically. Ustad Allah Rakha lived in a village nearby, Ustads Nazakat and Salamat Ali Khan lived in Sham Chaurasi.

Sharma later shifted to Amritsar, where his exposure to music increased. He attended mehfils hosted by Bijli Pehalwan, a big name at the time. Durgiana Mandir would hold music concerts and an annual festival; Bhimsen performed here. He started learning from Kundan Lal Avadhoot, a disciple of Ustad Ashiq Ali Khan. In Amritsar, he also met the great Pt Dilip Chand Vedi and their relationship continued throughout, with Sharma visiting Vedi in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the performances went on and Sharma made his debut at Harivallabh at the age of 18. Realising that a life in music needed formal training, he went to the centre of music in the North, and studied at Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad. Here, he got a degree in vocal music in 1957-58. Back home, to support himself, he started teaching at Government College, Muktsar, and later taught at Government College for Women, Amritsar. In 1966, he went to teach music at colleges in Dharamsala and Shimla. Unlike in Punjab, there was no ‘mahaul’ of classical music in Himachal Pradesh, but interest grew slowly in the colleges. His classes would go on for 10 hours but he never charged a penny. In 2000, on deputation from HP University, he also started the music department at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Meanwhile, his learning continued. His relationship with Ustad Amir Khan of Indore was unusual. Sharma had heard a song sung by him from the 1952 film ‘Baiju Bawra’ and was enthralled. When the Ustad came to Harivallabh in 1964, Sharma requested him to take him under his wings. Khan saab obliged and taught him how to do ‘riyaaz’, voice culture. Whenever Ustad Amir Khan would come to Delhi, Sharma would meet him and learn from him. Similarly, when he heard Ustad Vilayat Khan in Allahabad for the first time in 1954, he was totally riveted. The opportunity to learn from him came in the late 1960s in Shimla, where the Ustad spent his summer. Sharma would do ‘sewa’, get the Ustad his cigarettes, paan, etc, and then request him to allow him to stay and hear his ‘riyaaz’, done late at night. Sharma also began playing the sitar with vigour and there was a time when he wanted to stop singing to pursue it! Sadly, Ustad Vilayat Khan left Shimla permanently in 1971 and that chapter closed.

He met the great Acharya Brihaspati in 1974-75. Their relationship deepened to the point that the Sharma family used to stay with Acharya in Delhi during the two winter months. From him, Sharma learnt some rare ragas and Rampur gharana bandishes.

Realising that he needed to share his music with a wider audience, he published his book ‘Swar Samvaad’ at the age of 82, in 2019, comprising over 100 compositions. He has created five ragas, two of these named after his gurus: Brihaspati Todi (after Acharya Brihaspati) and Amirkhani Todi (after Ustad Amir Khan). Today, Pt Bhimsen Sharma is a content man. He says: “I have no regrets about the lack of performance opportunities; my focus was always on learning and teaching, which I did all my life, with great satisfaction.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
India

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

3
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

4
Punjab

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

5
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

6
Diaspora

US 'deeply concerned' about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken

7
Punjab

Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert

8
Diaspora

Canadian ministers and politicians denounce 'online hate video' against Hindus but mum on pro-Khalistani outfit

9
Trending

Harsimrat Badal defends Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh, says 'we stand with you, you needn't prove your patriotism'

10
India

Films like 'Singham' send out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge

Don't Miss

View All
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Top News

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu’s properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Finance firm employee enacts robbery drama to embezzle Rs 92K, held

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city with Alliance Air

Drone, 500-gm heroin seized from border village

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Mayor inaugurates four-day Safaimitra Suraksha Shivir

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Doraha coop marketing society manager suspended for fraud

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol