 Food Talk by Pushpesh Pant: A makeover for good old starters : The Tribune India

Food Talk

Food Talk by Pushpesh Pant: A makeover for good old starters

Food Talk by Pushpesh Pant: A makeover for good old starters


Pushpesh Pant

There are some classic nibbles that never lose charm. Not only do they provide the ‘home cook’ with infinite possibilities to improvise, but also experiment with fusion. Two of our favourites are keema pav with Eggs Benedict and potato barrels. Keema pav and egg ghotala is an iconic dish in the Parsi repertoire, though some find the ghotala part a bit messy.

During a recent visit to the Pink City, we encountered a delightful variation of these. Baradari is a brilliant restaurant nestling in the lap of the historic City Palace. It attracts tourists, both Indian and foreign. The chef here plays around with this recipe creatively. The mince is spiced mildly and the ‘pav’ burdened with very little of this stuff. The egg, sunny side up, sits at the top, presenting an appealing sight. You can create a replica at home with the base of a crisp toast, buttered according to taste. You don’t have to cook the mince separately for this dish. Unless you want everyone on the table to taste it, and go wow, leftover mince can be put to good use in this recipe.

The vegetarian starters served to us included potato barrels. These instantly brought to mind the good old friend from Delhi’s chaat street — aloo ke khulle. Little did we know that there was a twist to this taste too. The first bite brought back memories of Mexican potato wedges cooked with their skin and with dollops of sour cream on top. This is what creativity in the kitchen is all about! The team at Baradari excels in this. The khulle in Delhi seldom go beyond the filling of spicy chhole, hare matar and anardana, with the ubiquitous chaat masala sprinkled over it.

These potato barrels can also be stuffed with bits of favourite vegetables, grated cheese, minced mushrooms and magical herbs and served hot. The classic is made with bacon, but due to widespread reservation over pork, we have used spinach instead.

Potato barrels

Ingredients

  • Potatoes (boil till tender but not mushy) 2-3 (large)
  • Processed cheddar cheese (grated) 1/4 cup
  • Mushrooms 50 gm
  • Sun-dried tomatoes 1/4 cup
  • Black pepper (freshly ground) 1/4 tsp
  • Sour cream 1/2 cup
  • Salt to taste
  • Oil to shallow fry

Method

  • Slice the potatoes into 1-1/2-inch thick round slices. Using a sharp knife, create a hollow in the middle. Wipe and clean the mushrooms. Chop coarsely. Apply a thin film of oil to a non-stick pan and sauté the mushrooms. When the moisture evaporates, remove and reserve these. Chop the sun-dried tomatoes.
  • Blend the grated cheese, mushrooms and tomatoes, along with salt and pepper, to prepare the filling.
  • Divide in equal portions and pack the potato barrels with it. Pan-grill the barrels till these acquire a crisp skin. Top with a large blob of sour cream and serve.

Keema pav with eggs Benedict

Ingredients

  • Eggs 2
  • Butter 1/2 cup
  • Bread 2 slices
  • Vinegar 1 tsp
  • Mince (cooked) 1 tbsp
  • Spinach (sautéed lightly) 1 cup
  • Hollandaise sauce 1/4 cup
  • A pinch of black pepper
  • A pinch of red chilli
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Fill a large pot with about 3 inches of water. n Bring to boil. Add vinegar to the water as it will help set the eggs better.
  • Crack the eggs individually.
  • Reduce the flame to medium. Keep the water simmering for poaching the eggs.
  • Gently stir the water to create a whirlpool. Slide one egg at a time into the water, close to the whirlpool. Cook till the egg white is set but the yolk is still soft. This will take about three to four minutes.
  • Repeat the process with the other eggs.
  • Toast the bread. Butter it to taste. On this base, place a portion of the mince. Top with sautéed spinach and the poached egg.
  • Sprinkle red chilli, black pepper and salt.
  • Serve hot with the Hollandaise sauce on the side.
  • Poaching eggs perfectly requires some practice but do not be deterred if you have to settle for less than perfectly shaped ones for now.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

2
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

3
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

4
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

5
Trending

YouTuber Armaan Malik shares images with his two pregnant wives; netizens are not happy

6
Nation

47-year-old IIT Guwahati faculty member found hanging at residential quarters

7
Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

8
Punjab

Rocket-propelled grenade may have been smuggled from Pakistan: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

9
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

10
Nation

MP man chops off 15-year-old son's hands, kills him for discovering his illicit affair

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend swearing-in this afternoon

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend his swearing-in in Shimla on Sunday afternoon

In a tweet, he dedicates the win to the people of the state

Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu call on her

Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu calls on her

Sukhu was picked by the Congress high command as the CM cand...

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Sihu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding; ...

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of host of projects in Nagpur

PM Narendra Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

During the event, Modi lays the foundation stone for redevel...


Cities

View All

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

19K property tax defaulters of last fiscal to get MC notices

Begging menace goes unchecked

RPG attack: Police stations told to install CCTV cameras

Fire breaks out in house, 4 injured

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Now, UT households to sort 4 types of waste

Now, Chandigarh households to sort 4 types of waste

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

Rs 18L stolen from car in Phase 7 market

13 booked for drunken driving

No stopping snatchers, carjackers in Mohali dist

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

No corruption, Kejriwal warns new councillors

Lieutenant Governor refers DDCD issue to President

After MCD win, AAP fears horse-trading by BJP

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

One more held in MVI scam; 12 in net so far

Nod to Rs 1.64-crore aid for construction workers in Jalandhar district

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

2 labourers killed, 1 injured as soil caves in

Elderly woman undergoes rare surgery at govt hospital

PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Woman found injured near rly tracks dies