Consumers beware!

A pre-packaged product cannot have two MRPs

A pre-packaged product cannot have two MRPs

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo

Pushpa Girimaji

Last month, I purchased a bottle of water at an airport for which I was charged Rs40. When I protested and said it costs only Rs10, the shopkeeper showed me the MRP on the package — it was Rs40! He said because of the high rents for shops at the airport, he was allowed to sell water at that rate. This is so unfair — they don’t allow us to carry water from home or outside the airport, and at the airport, we are fleeced. Where can I complain?

This is illegal and a violation of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules. Please complain to the Department of Legal Metrology in your state. You must know that in order to curb such practices, the Consumer Affairs Department prohibited such dual pricing of packed goods through an amendment to the Packaged Commodities (PC) Rules. As per the amendment, notified on June 23, 2017, Rule 18 (2A) says: “Unless otherwise specifically provided under any other law, no manufacturer or packer or importer shall declare different maximum retail prices on an identical pre-packaged commodity by adopting restrictive trade practices or unfair trade practices.” This came into effect from January 1, 2018. So, obviously, the retailer was selling water at a differential price, in violation of the PC Rules. You can find the contact details of legal metrology departments of all states and union territories on the website of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

You must know that Rule 6 of the PC Rules makes display of the maximum retail price mandatory on all pre-packed goods. Rule 18 (2) also prohibits the sale of such goods at a price higher than the MRP. Yet, retailers at airports, malls and multiplexes were charging more than the MRP in violation of the rules. This not only invited legal action from the Department of Legal Metrology, but also led to many consumers seeking redress against such overpricing before the consumer courts. Following these developments, the manufacturers started declaring two different prices on their packages — those sold at airports, cinema halls, malls and other such places had a much higher MRP printed on it. So that way, retailers at these places could not be hauled up for selling at a price higher than the MRP.

Obviously, this irritated consumers and many started questioning this dual pricing policy. In Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Vs Siddharth Manchanda (FA 299 of 2014), the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dehradun, held that such dual pricing was not prohibited by law. The concept of dual pricing is judicially upheld and legislatively recognised, the commission held, while setting aside the compensation given to the consumer by the District Commission in one such case (FA No 299 of 2014, decided on July 21, 2017).

However, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held a different view in Big Cinemas and Another Vs Manoj Kumar. Here the District Commission had directed the opposite parties to refund the excess amount of Rs14 charged on a bottle of Aquafina and pay Rs5,000 as compensation and Rs1,500 as costs to the consumer. The MRP on the bottle of water was Rs30 at the cinema hall, while outside it was Rs16.

The National Commission upheld the order of the District Commission and ordered the petitioners to pay a fine of Rs5 lakh to the legal aid account of the commission. Referring to such dual pricing, the apex consumer court said there cannot be two MRPs, unless permitted under the law. It also urged the Legal Metrology Department at the Centre to investigate and take action against such dual pricing (RP No 2038 of 2015, decided on February 1, 2016).

Following the order, the Legal Metrology Department wrote to all states on the issue, but obviously, without the backing of the law, they could not take any action. So the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs amended the PC Rules to prohibit such dual pricing of identical commodities.

Can I seek redress before the consumer court?

While the Legal Metrology Department will take action as per the Legal Metrology Act, you can seek compensation for overcharging you with a dual price in violation of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

2
Trending

Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

3
Business

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

4
Business

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

5
Punjab

Punjab polls: Domicile quota, better MSP, better sports infrastructure on NDA manifesto

6
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

7
Entertainment

Even before its theatrical release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer 'DJ Tillu' seals Telugu OTT deal

8
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

9
Punjab Election

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

10
Haryana

Debris tumbles down amid rescue efforts in partially collapsed Gurugram building; residents panic

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer

KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...

No HC stay on Hry board exams, pvt schools jittery

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary