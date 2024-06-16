 A taste of Palestine, lest we forget : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • A taste of Palestine, lest we forget

A taste of Palestine, lest we forget

Food is cooked with care, and at an unhurried pace

A taste of Palestine, lest we forget


Rahul Verma

There are different ways of holding hands with the people of Palestine. A few evenings ago, two friends hosted a dinner celebrating Palestinian dishes, and each dish was a standing ovation to the spirit of the people. The appetisers — soft bread with olives and sundried tomatoes — set the tone for the evening. And when I had the first course — a delicious lentil and eggplant dish — I was lost somewhere in Gaza. May peace prevail!

Ingredients

  • Chickpeas 250 g
  • Flour 2 tbsp
  • Spring onions (sliced) 2
  • Garlic cloves (minced) 4
  • Dill leaves 2 tsp
  • Cumin seeds 1 tsp
  • Coriander seeds 1 tsp
  • Baking powder ½ tsp
  • Pepper ½ tsp
  • Salt To taste
  • Oil For frying

Method

Wash the chickpeas and soak overnight. Roast and grind coriander seeds and cumin seeds. Drain the chickpeas, add the spices, salt and pepper and blend till smooth. Add garlic and onions to this mix and blend again. Further add flour, baking powder and dill leaves and blend once again. Make small balls of this mixture and dee fry till crisp and golden. Serve with hummus or the yoghurt-based tzatziki dip.

But what exactly is Palestinian food? Is it very different from the dishes of West Asia and the Mediterranean countries? There are a great many similarities, no doubt, but there is a distinct Palestinian flavour too, depending on which part you are talking about. Food historians tell us that the food can be broadly divided into three — of Galilee, Gaza and the West Bank. Galilee, the region bordering Lebanon, is known for its bulgur and meat dishes such as kibbeh, which is like a meat pie. Wheat has been growing in this region since time immemorial. Gaza’s food is most distinctive for its use of red chillies, eastern spices and herbs such as dill.

Gaza was an important site on the Spice Route, and its cuisine celebrates spices such as pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove that passed through — and was embraced by — the region. As a strip of land between a desert and a coastline, fish preparations have traditionally been on the menu. The West Bank is known for its flatbreads and meats, among them a dish of roast chicken with sumac, a regional spice gathered from plants of the Rhus genus.

One of the best Gaza dishes you can have in this hot and humid weather is rummaniyya. Rumma means pomegranate in Arabic. It is a dish of eggplants, lentils, pomegranate molasses and onions, cooked with garlic, mint and a pinch of sumac spice. Our intrepid friend prepared the molasses at home by thickening pomegranate juice to a syrupy consistency. She used whole masoor dal for the dish — and it was tasty, cooling and invigorating.

As in the use of lentils, there is a lot that’s common between the region’s cuisine and Indian meals. Yoghurt plays an important role in most meals. It is eaten as it is, spooned over fish or meats, or strained and hung, and then rolled into thick and creamy labneh. There is a lot of focus on fresh vegetables, too, and a salad is served with almost every dish. At my friend’s place, I had the most delicious salad. Called salatat jarjeer, it is a nutty dish of rocket leaves, red onions, walnuts, lemon juice, olive oil and sumac.

Food is cooked with care, and at an unhurried pace. Cleaning of ingredients is crucial. The friend, who cooked one of the most delightful dishes of rice and meat that I’ve ever had (called qidreh), tells me that the washing process itself is an elaborate and lengthy one. The meat is bathed in a bowl of cold water with flour, lemon juice and coarse salt. Then the water is drained, and the meat massaged carefully with the lemon rind before being cooked.

Dishes are often served with tahini or tahina sauce — a mix of tahini paste (essentially sesame seeds), garlic, lemon juice, cold water and salt. For this, you have to crush the garlic and salt to a paste in a mortar, add the tahini paste and lemon juice, and mix till smooth, adding cold water for the right consistency. This goes well with fish and other entrées, and is often served with falafel. And, of course, we all know hummus — a mouth-watering dip of chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, lemon and tahini paste.

The flavours stay with you long after the last morsel has been eaten. One can only hope that they live on forever. May peace prevail!

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palestine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

2
Punjab

Punjabi NRI 'assaulted' in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie; SAD, Congress leaders link it to Kangana Ranaut incident

3
Delhi

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video of court proceedings

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-airline manager wanted in Canada’s largest gold heist to turn himself in, says lawyer

5
India

No question of taking back rebels: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar after MVA's stellar Lok Sabha performance

6
India

‘Melodi’ moment again: Italian PM Meloni clicks selfie with PM Modi on sidelines of G7 Summit

7
Uttarakhand

14 dead as tempo traveller carrying tourists falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

8
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: Why party-hopper Ravneet Singh Bittu is the flavour of BJP

9
Punjab

Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

10
India

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

Japan opts to toe position maintained by America on Ukraine ...

Willing to work with India, says Trudeau after meeting Modi

Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy

The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...

After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle

After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle

Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility

Amit Shah to review J&K security today, 3rd meet in three days

Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days

The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...


Cities

View All

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Attacked in Himachal, Punjabi-Spanish couple demands action

City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Majha House opens literary series with 2 authors

Businessman gets Rs 1cr extortion call

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Form governing bodies, PU tells all affiliated colleges

Panchkula admn gears up for Yoga Day

Patients hassled as medicine prices vary at PGI chemists

NHAI officials told to speed up repair work in Mohali district

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Delhi High Court orders Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to take down video of court proceedings

AAP MLAs write to Union Minister on water crisis in Delhi

Congress holds ‘matka phod’ protests in Delhi

Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor gets Centre’s nod

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

No nomination filed till Day 2

Robbers loot Rs 2.33L from finance firm

Two killed, one injured as car rams into truck near Eastwood village

Kin of two gangsters held in extortion case

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Businessmen sore over erratic electricity supply

Labour shortage cripples industry in Ludhiana

Farmers to make Ladhowal plaza toll-free from today

NHAI withdraws Rs 957-crore Southern Bypass project

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp