Aatmanirbharta in defence

INS Arihant
- Capable of carrying N-tipped missiles, can be launched from under sea
- By far the most complex indigenous make for a military platform
- Two more of its class being made under a top-secret programme
INS Vikrant
- Commissioned in 2022, biggest-ever indigenous military project
- India now sixth nation to make warship of 45,000 tonnes or more
- Expands combat-arch of Navy, provides more attack options at sea
Tejas
- Some 40 single engine jets made by HAL inducted into the Indian Air Force
- Another 83 of its upgraded version, Tejas Mark 1A, are on order
- IAF looking at 100 more of upgraded Mark 1A tanks, besides 130 Mark 2
Light combat helicopter
- Both Army and Air Force have inducted indigenous LCH in small numbers
- Bigger deal for some 165 more helicopters awaiting government nod
- Uses Shakti engine manufactured byHAL-Safran joint venture
Dhanush
- Country’s first long-range artillery gun, a success story for ‘make in India’
- Built on drawing and design of Bofors guns imported from Sweden in 1987
- Ordnance Factory Board tasked with producing it, first batch already inducted
