 ‘Aiming for 85% localisation’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

‘Aiming for 85% localisation’

‘Aiming for 85% localisation’

Automaker Jeep India, part of the portfolio offered by global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis, is aggressively targeting the Indian market.



Automaker Jeep India, part of the portfolio offered by global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis, is aggressively targeting the Indian market. Vijay C Roy talks to Aditya Jairaj, head of Jeep India Operations and deputy managing director, Stellantis India.

Which are the models that Jeep India manufactures locally?

India is the only country outside North America where Jeep makes four models locally — Jeep Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler — and also exports to right-hand-drive markets globally.

 Aditya Jairaj

Compass for Indian market

Compass is Jeep’s most-sought-after model in India. We have launched Compass 4x2 specifically for the Indian market. Aditya Jairaj

What is the current status of localisation?

For Compass and Meridian, localisation is about 65-70 per cent and our ambition is to take those numbers to 85 per cent plus. That is very critical for driving value and success. For other models, the extent of localisation is lower, but for the mass market models, it is 65-70 per cent.

Which is the most-sought-after model in India?

That’s Compass. Every Jeep nameplate is available with 4x4 but, recently, we launched Compass 4x2 specifically for the Indian market. Our 4x2 Compass automatic too has been designed and engineered specifically for India. With the introduction of 4x2, we are expanding the addressable market for Jeep. But what is most important is the capability.

How have been the sales in the last couple of years?

On an average, we are selling 500-800 vehicles per month. Compared to the first half of this year, our ambition over the next few months is to double our sales, banking on new launches such as Compass 4x2.

What percentage of total sales comes from diesel vehicles?

Compass and Meridian have diesel engines. It commands around 90 per cent of our sales. Grand Cherokee and Wrangler have a 2-litre turbo petrol engine. As far as introduction of petrol versions in other models is concerned, we continue to look at the market requirements.

What is your market share in the price band you are operating?

We have a 30 per cent market share.

How has the North Indian market responded to Jeep sales?

Chandigarh has always been an SUV hub and thereby, one of the most important markets for Jeep in India. The affinity to authentic products continues to drive strong growth in the region.

Could you elaborate on the expansion plans?

Our focus for 2024 is to make sure that we should be there where the customer wants us to be. That doesn’t mean adding multiple points of sale. When the customer buys the vehicle, we need to expand the service coverage. So, expanded service coverage is a focus area. This has to be done in an innovative and cost-effective manner to satisfy the customers. The second focus area when you talk about point of sales is that right now, we are at 76 dealerships across India. So, our idea is to not take this number higher but to make sure that we are at the right places.

How do you see the market in the off-roading segment?

Customers are looking for more experiences because disposable income has gone up. So, in the next few years, we see the customer becoming more attuned to wanting these experiences.

When it comes to the acquisition of new vehicles, is the average age in India lower than in other markets?

It depends, because in some other markets, if you don’t have a vehicle, you can’t go to work. So, at the age of 17-18, when people start working part-time, they have to buy a vehicle. In India, the age profile if you see the customer demographics for Grand Cherokee, it is a little bit different, and for Wrangler, it is very different.

Compass could be the first car in the house or the second. Usually, Wrangler is not the first or second car in the house. So, obviously, based on demographic changes, the need also changes.

How is Citroen doing in India?

It is a very young brand in India but if you trace the history of Citroen, it goes back to more than 100 years. What we need to do right now is to build on the foundation we have and showcase the heritage. We just started around two years back in India and it takes time to establish. That is our task at hand right now.

There were reports that you are planning to reintroduce Fiat in India.

At this point, we have to make the best with what we have. For Stellantis as a company, we have got Jeep, we have got Citroen. So let’s try to maximise with what we have.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Punjab

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

3
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

4
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

5
Haryana

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

6
Delhi

AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

7
Trending

Watch video: Dog eats up $4,000 in cash; owner 'almost has a heart attack’

8
Punjab

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

9
Business

Canada-based Brookfield to acquire India business of American Tower Corporation for USD 2 billion

10
World

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board

Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board

15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...

India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24

India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24

NSO estimates beat RBI forecast

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet

Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean

The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...

Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC

Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC

Upholds High Court order on TN minister


Cities

View All

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

Amritsar district administration puts ban on sale, storage, use of kite string till February 12

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

Customs puts it on record, installs Surinder Singh Azad’s photo in Attari for his feats

Harbhajan Singh ETO pays surprise visit to Powercom office in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGI all set for April opening

2 Aadhaars in one name: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details in same-sex marriage case

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh retains the ‘water plus’ status for 3rd year

AQI improves to 333 in Delhi

AQI improves to 333 in Delhi

Home Ministry orders CBI probe into supply of substandard drugs in Delhi govt hospitals

Funds for Farishtey scheme: SC asks L-G to file affidavit on Delhi Govt’s plea

DCW dealt with 1.7L cases in 8 yrs: Report

Congress launches ‘Join your booth’ campaign

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Infant’s body exhumed on court orders

Congress failed to protect Khaira, case against him bogus: Jakhar

Government-backed Banga NRI Sabha chief

Gaping loopholes in police version in DSP murder case

Bogus staff: MC chief recommends FIR against 51, seven suspended

Bogus staff: MC chief recommends FIR against 51, seven suspended

Protect yourself from intense cold conditions, city residents told

79K new vehicles registered in city in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021

CP flags off PCR vehicles equipped with dashcams

Two youngsters among 3 killed in road mishaps

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands