Alia Bhatt’s simple bridal dress is rewriting the rules of wedding attire

ALIA BHATT and Ranbir Kapoor created much buzz not just with their affair, but also their wedding attire, especially the bride. Alia Bhatt was clad in a white and gold saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and her no-makeup look accentuated her delicate features. The upcycled lehenga by Manish Malhotra that she donned for her mehndi ceremony was created from 180 textile patches handpicked from all over the country, including Kashmir, Gujarat and Benaras. Other recent Bollywood brides like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam had gone down the same route for their wedding attire with their unconventional bridal dresses. So, is minimalism the new fashion revolution for brides? Some top fashion designers share the latest trends in bridalwear.

Simplicity is the key

Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, a Mumbai-based designer, says the minimalistic trend started during the lockdown. “The trend is here to stay. It’s not only about the outfit anymore. With smaller gatherings and intimate weddings, the focus is on enjoying the moment with your near and dear ones ,” she shares.

Bhatt’s wedding took ace designer Neeta Lulla down the memory lane. It reminded her of the attire worn by her grandmother and mother when white with copper work on sarees was the ‘in’ bridal look.

Hyderabad-based designer Archana Jaju, an advocate of handicrafts and handlooms, believes that going minimalistic is the latest mantra of Indian brides. “Instead of being overshadowed by the dress and jewellery, brides are picking a more personal and mindful approach for their wedding ensemble. Most brides love donning a subtle and luxurious outfit with a hint of personalisation, rather than an extravagant one,” she adds.

Pastels and earthy colours are hot picks

Most brides are going in for chanderi silk or light organza lehengas for different ceremonies, says Kapoor. Masumi Mewawala of Mumbai’s Pink Peacock Couture feels the preferred fabrics include satin, silks and velvets. Brides are more inclined toward pastels and peppy colours but there are many who like to experiment with jewel tones or pastels with mono looks, she says, adding that “we do a lot of rose gold and 3D embellishments”.

Ludhiana-based Supriya Jain from Rose Creations believes that the trend varies from bride to bride. Earthy and sea tones are hot picks. Most brides are in favour of dupion silk while others choose organza, but the fabric is delicate. “Veils embellished with embroidered braids, jhumkas and baali patterns are also much in demand,” says Jain.

According to Rohit Goel of Keshav Creations at Chandni Chowk, Delhi’s mecca of wedding attire, brides are opting for ‘sober’ shades like browns, mehndi or multi-coloured hues. Affordability is the common ask.

Is sustainability the new order?

Post-lockdown, brides are influenced by practicality, aesthetic agility and reusability. This has brought the trend of reusing pieces that have emotional value, says Lulla.

Jaju feels brides are definitely more aware of the choices they make. Sustainability and reusability are key aspects. “A hand-painted or any Indian craft-oriented piece like a saree, ghagra or lehenga is the first choice. These promote slow fashion, are evergreen and can be passed down generations, making it a great investment piece,” she concludes.