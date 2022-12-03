 Along with powerful military & strong economy, 'will to power' is a must : The Tribune India

Military Literature Festival

Along with powerful military & strong economy, 'will to power' is a must

Lt Gen Vijay Oberoi, PVSM, AVSM, VSM

History tells us about nations of the past that have become powerful, and it also tells us about empires and civilisations that failed or ceased to exist. A third category is nations that have prevailed despite great odds faced by them against powerful nations or empires.

They have done so for a variety of reasons, but the more important ones are leadership of the highest order, cohesiveness among the polity, respect for all, self-sacrifice, character built on moral values, and most importantly a powerful military to defend themselves.

Examples of enduring against great odds are at both tactical and strategic levels, but eventually what matters is the totality of prevailing over one or more powerful countries.

For over three centuries, practically the whole of India was ruled by the Mughal Empire. It existed and endured on account of its conquests, its powerful military and economic clout. Despite its size, power and wealth, there were some small countries that not only checked its increasing size but either stopped its expansion or tried to revert it.

Three important small powers who did so were the Rajput states of north and west India, the Marathas under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and after his death the Peshwa Confederacy from the south, and the Ahom Kingdom of Assam. Much later, when the Mughal Empire was declining, Maharaja Ranjit Singh kept it confined while he brought the various Sikh Misls together and expanded his small kingdom into the powerful Sikh Empire in the Northwest.

Compared to the massive and powerful Mughal Empire, these four protagonists were indeed small, but they had the 'will' within them, inculcated by great leaders of their respective regions that strengthened them to take on this huge empire and succeed in different measures to do so. Their successes reconfirm that there is nothing impossible provided one has the will and appetite for risks and brave and capable leaders.

The three brave leaders and heroes of the Rajputs that stand out are Prithviraj Chauhan, Rana Sangha and Rana Pratap. Although, the Rajputs were defeated in battle against the invaders from the north and the Mughal Empire, they made it very difficult for the powerful Mughals to take them for granted, resulting in the Mughals befriending them and amalgamating them as part of their empire.

The Marathas under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj employed military force, guile and diplomacy against the Mughals and succeeded in their aims of laying out an empire that was finally equal to or even bigger than the Mughal Empire. The Marathas were also masters in guerrilla warfare and used it successfully against the ponderous Mughal armies. Shivaji himself was a man of many parts. Besides being an excellent warrior, he was a great administrator who brought in many reforms, especially for the peasants and women. His soldiers worshipped him and were always ready for any sacrifices asked for by their king. After Shivaji's death, his mantle fell on the Peshwa Confederacy, which became the biggest and most powerful empire of India for many years.

The Ahoms of Assam ruled for 600 years and expanded their kingdom by both military prowess and diplomacy. Despite many invasions and efforts by the Mughals, they could not make any headway against this kingdom. The most famous warrior of the Ahoms was Lachit Borphukan, who defeated the much bigger and stronger Mughal army in the battle of Saraighat in 1671.

Having discussed examples of how countries have endured with honour and glory, my parting message is that India must inculcate 'will to power', along with a powerful military and a strong economy to endure as a powerful nation of this world.

(The writer is a former Vice Chief of Army Staff, who had also commanded the Western Command and the Army Training Command earlier)

