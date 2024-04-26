Are you employable?

The rapid technological advancements and automation have exacerbated the gap between worker capabilities and employer requirements, underscoring the need for a shift towards skill-based hiring. This transition represents a pivotal moment, as college and university degrees alone do not hold the sway they once did. Employers now seek individuals who possess academic prowess and practical skills that transcend traditional qualification.

Industry now looks for job-ready workforce so that invaluable work hours are not wasted in training new hires. The scarcity of skilled workers has also prompted this shift in recruitment practices. This shift in focus, however, is not unique to any country but is being observed globally, as evidenced by reports highlighting the struggle of employers to find job-ready talent.

Going by the latest trends, various job postings on LinkedIn, too, prioritise skills over traditional academic credentials.

Another notable change is the shift in trend from preference for specialists rather than generalists. This is revealed by increasing demand for professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, business intelligence analysis, and information security.

Prioritising skills in recruitment is advantageous for both employers and job seekers. This is a significant turning point, that reduces reliance on university degrees while nurturing a diverse and adaptable workforce.

In an age marked by technological progress and shifting workplace dynamics, employers value and appreciate skills like digital literacy, critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence.

Employers are acknowledging the benefits of this approach, while job seekers are empowered to highlight their unique skill sets and embrace continuous learning.

In such a scenario, skill training of students will not only help in meeting the evolving needs of the job market but also shape a workplace defined by inclusivity, innovation and success.