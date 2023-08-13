 ’Art & Soul by BN Goswamy: ‘Oppenheimer & what Gita means to the West’ : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • ’Art & Soul by BN Goswamy: ‘Oppenheimer & what Gita means to the West’

’Art & Soul by BN Goswamy: ‘Oppenheimer & what Gita means to the West’

From Henry David Thoreau to Aldous Huxley, here is an overview of the utterances of some great thinkers on the ‘Bhagavadgita’

’Art & Soul by BN Goswamy: ‘Oppenheimer & what Gita means to the West’

A popular rendering of the Vishwarupa of Krishna-Vishnu. Arjuna having a miraculous darshan.



BN Goswamy

I read the Indian poem (the Bhagavadgita) for the first time when I was in my estate in Silesia and, while doing so, I felt a sense of overwhelming gratitude to God for having let me live to be acquainted with this work. It must be the most profound and sublime thing to be found in the world.

— Wilhelm von Humboldt (1767-1835)

I owed — my friend (Emerson) and I owed — a magnificent day to the Bhagavadgita. It was the first of books; it was as if an empire spoke to us, nothing small or unworthy, but large, serene, consistent, the voice of an old intelligence which in another age and climate had pondered and thus disposed of the same questions which exercise us.

— Max Mueller (1823-1900), 

Great Philologist and Writer on India

I have not seen ‘Oppenheimer’ yet — I speak here of the recent movie that has made Hokusai-like waves all over the world — but I have read about it, heard from close friends about it, have even been offered smuggled snippets of it to watch at home. Someday, of course, I will. But, in the meantime, there is crass noise about it which one cannot keep from hearing: nowhere else than in my own, beloved country. It is all about the great scientist, overawed himself by the sight of the world’s first atomic explosion which he had almost ‘fathered’, a giant cloud of unimagined proportions rising and covering vast areas of land, spelling doom and death everywhere, citing one of the greatest utterances in the ‘Bhagavadgita’, a text of which he was a devotee:

I Am Death/Time; Destroyer of the Worlds.

The words are spoken by Krishna as he reveals his true self to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. There is no boast in it: it is simply a statement of the many things that He is, one among those that cannot be counted.

A portrait of Robert Oppenheimer in his office

The moment at which Oppenheimer utters this verse in the movie might — it can be argued — have been chosen differently, or more delicately, but as I see it, Oppenheimer was not boasting about his having himself become Death — ‘Mahakaala’ or Time: ‘Kaalo asmi loka kshaya kritapraviddho’ — but as if Krishna’s great utterance suddenly rose to his lips, as pieces of poetry often do, involuntarily, if they are embedded within yourself.

All around ourselves, in our land, we daily see mountains of injustice, insolence, scams, abuse, accusation, pass us by but the moment a molehill swings into sight which can be built on to yield political or financial benefit, we get to work constructing a mountain out of it. ‘Our great text has been insulted’; ‘it is a disturbing attack on Hinduism’; ‘a deliberate assault on Indian civilisation’.

Henry David Thoreau, a portrait

Much can be said about this, and long tales can be told. But I would rather turn at this time to taking an overview — strictly with reference to the West, which is so quickly identified as the villain out to insult us and deprive us of our dignity — of the utterances of some great thinkers on the ‘Bhagavadgita’. I cite them as one who reveres the great text himself and gets a sense of exultation when I read a passage such as this by Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862), the highly celebrated American naturalist, essayist, poet, and philosopher. His thoughts on simple living — which Gandhiji so admired — have moved generations. At one point, thinking of Walden Pond and the sacred Ganga, he says:

In the morning, I bathe my intellect in the stupendous and cosmogonal philosophy of the Bhagavadgita since whose composition years of the gods have elapsed, and in comparison with which our modern world and its literature seem puny and trivial; and I doubt if that philosophy is not to be referred to a previous state of existence, so remote is its sublimity from our conceptions. I lay down the book and go to my well for water, and lo! there I meet the servant of the Brahmin, priest of Brahma and Vishnu and Indra, who still sits in his temple on the Ganges reading the Vedas, or dwells at the root of a tree with his crust and water jug. I meet his servant come to draw water for his master, and our buckets as it were grate together in the same well.

An overview of the atomic explosion, possibly as seen by Oppenheimer.

I end with the words of Aldous Huxley, another great mind, which he wrote while introducing Christopher Isherwood’s translation of the ‘Bhagavadgita’:

The Bhagavadgita is perhaps the most systematic scriptural statement of the Perennial Philosophy to a world at war, a world that, because it lacks the intellectual and spiritual prerequisites to peace, can only hope to patch up some kind of precarious armed truce, it stands pointing, clearly and unmistakably, to the only road of escape from the self-imposed necessity of self-destruction. For this reason we should be grateful to this translation...

Evidently, these words are not meant for those making rash noises about Oppenheimer and his reverence for the ‘Gita’ — that brilliant but conflicted man had read Sanskrit for years — nor for those who still have problems distinguishing the ‘Bhagavadgita’ from the ‘Bhagavata Purana’.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Monsoon over north India falters in August, with states receiving rain significantly below normal

3
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

4
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

7
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

8
Himachal

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

9
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...

BSF shoots Pakistani intruder near border in Pathankot sector

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot

The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated