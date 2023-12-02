 Artillery, the king of battlefield through the ages : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Artillery, the king of battlefield through the ages
Military Literature Festival

Artillery, the king of battlefield through the ages

Artillery used to merely neutralise the enemy in the bygone days. Now, the fate of nations and their ambitions will largely hinge upon their respective artilleries.

Artillery, the king of battlefield through the ages

The Bofors guns proved their mettle in the Kargil war of 1999 by destroying Pakistani bunkers and bases.



Lt Gen PR Shankar (retd)

A few years back, it was postulated how future wars would be short. Technology-dominated multi-domain operations were the flavour and conventional war was considered passe.

Lt Gen PR Shankar (retd)

Recent conflicts indicate that violent and long-drawn wars are back with a vengeance and that artillery is still holding centre stage. Victory goes to the side with big guns. This adage was proven conclusively in the Indian context in Kargil when the Pakistanis were pulverised into defeat in 1999. Since then, artillery has evolved from being an arm based on guns and rockets to one which has embraced missiles – guided, cruise, hypersonic and the works.

Artillery used to merely neutralise the enemy in the bygone days. It is now being used interchangeably with the air force to effect destruction in depth or with nuclear forces to impose deterrence. This was evident in the Ukraine war where the side which could ensure preponderance of firepower held the upper hand. Significantly, artillery in the form of crude mortars, rockets and missiles is the source of power and battlefield mainstay of militias like Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis. This is visible in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. China’s PLA too has been employing its rocket arsenal to demonstrate its political goals, resolve and strength during repeated drills around Taiwan as a precursor to its eventual annexation by force.

Clearly, the fate of nations and their ambitions will largely hinge upon their respective artilleries. Artillery will have to be sustained through adequate ammunition production and supply. Overall, it emerges that artillery remains the king of the battlefield.

The increased versatility in the role and tasks of artillery has been driven by technological factors. The first being that the range of guns, rockets and missiles has increased exponentially due to advances in material, propulsion, aerodynamics, control and guidance technologies. Precision technologies have spawned warheads with pinpoint accuracy which when combined with dumb or semi-precise ammunition have enabled a plethora of targets to be engaged appropriately to the effect desired. This trend has been force multiplied by increasingly lethal warheads. The latest factor is that speeds of engagements are being upped through hypersonic systems to evade enemy countermeasures.

Firepower, integrated with space platforms, GIS, weapon locating systems, special forces and traditional observation systems to home in on an intended and unsuspecting target leads us to a concept of smart artillery. Seamless employment of mortars, guns, rockets, missiles (guided, cruise, and hypersonic) interchangeably through networking is all about smart artillery. It is also about doctrinal integration where old tenets are built upon to evolve new doctrines consistent with time and technology. Track-and-kill operations, firepower ambushes and spoiling attacks by artillery are pointers in this direction. The next war will be different from the last one and smart artillery will make it possible.

The Kargil War experience enabled Indian artillery to recognise this trend. It embarked on a modernisation programme whose mainstay was terrain specific 155mm guns with a healthy mix of rockets and missiles. This planned mix included procuring new equipment and upgrading old platforms keeping affordability and practicality in view. Around 2012, the programmes stabilised to bear fruit. Since 2017, four modern 155mm gun systems — M777ULH, K9 Vajra, Dhanush and Sarang (upgraded 130mm guns) — with a high level of indigenisation commenced induction into service. The ATAGS, an indigenously designed gun, is also set to enter service. The Army is in the process of procuring additional indigenously manufactured towed and mounted 155 gun systems. The Army in conjunction with IIT Madras is on the verge of greatly increasing the range of 155mm guns through pioneering Ramjet technology. The indigenously designed Pinaka and Russian Grad BM 21 systems are now in their second upgrade cycle to further increase their range. The range of BrahMos missile is also being extended.

Indian artillery is expanding its envelope significantly. This effort is backed by integration with drones in service and under procurement as also by indigenous Swathi weapon locating radar. Importantly, India has built capacities to produce ammunition as per its operational necessity. Last but not the least, Indian artillery is networked through the artillery combat command and control system which is a major force multiplication factor.

Smart artillery is not just about hi-tech systems or latest weapons, but blending them with experience. That is what makes Indian artillery smart. Stalin once said “Artillery is the god of war”. It is heartening to note that the Indian god of war is in good nick.

The writer is a former DG, Artillery, and Professor, Aerospace, IIT Madras


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

2
Punjab

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

3
India

'Absolutely inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US

4
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

5
Himachal

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, Army Training Command

6
Trending

When Henry Kissinger called Indira Gandhi a b***h, Nixon refers to her as an 'old witch'

7
India

48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

8
Sports

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

9
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

10
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign begins

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

2 student factions of Punjabi varsity again at loggerheads

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered

PSMSU protest enters 25th day