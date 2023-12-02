Artillery, the king of battlefield through the ages

Lt Gen PR Shankar (retd)

A few years back, it was postulated how future wars would be short. Technology-dominated multi-domain operations were the flavour and conventional war was considered passe.

Recent conflicts indicate that violent and long-drawn wars are back with a vengeance and that artillery is still holding centre stage. Victory goes to the side with big guns. This adage was proven conclusively in the Indian context in Kargil when the Pakistanis were pulverised into defeat in 1999. Since then, artillery has evolved from being an arm based on guns and rockets to one which has embraced missiles – guided, cruise, hypersonic and the works.

Artillery used to merely neutralise the enemy in the bygone days. It is now being used interchangeably with the air force to effect destruction in depth or with nuclear forces to impose deterrence. This was evident in the Ukraine war where the side which could ensure preponderance of firepower held the upper hand. Significantly, artillery in the form of crude mortars, rockets and missiles is the source of power and battlefield mainstay of militias like Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis. This is visible in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. China’s PLA too has been employing its rocket arsenal to demonstrate its political goals, resolve and strength during repeated drills around Taiwan as a precursor to its eventual annexation by force.

Clearly, the fate of nations and their ambitions will largely hinge upon their respective artilleries. Artillery will have to be sustained through adequate ammunition production and supply. Overall, it emerges that artillery remains the king of the battlefield.

The increased versatility in the role and tasks of artillery has been driven by technological factors. The first being that the range of guns, rockets and missiles has increased exponentially due to advances in material, propulsion, aerodynamics, control and guidance technologies. Precision technologies have spawned warheads with pinpoint accuracy which when combined with dumb or semi-precise ammunition have enabled a plethora of targets to be engaged appropriately to the effect desired. This trend has been force multiplied by increasingly lethal warheads. The latest factor is that speeds of engagements are being upped through hypersonic systems to evade enemy countermeasures.

Firepower, integrated with space platforms, GIS, weapon locating systems, special forces and traditional observation systems to home in on an intended and unsuspecting target leads us to a concept of smart artillery. Seamless employment of mortars, guns, rockets, missiles (guided, cruise, and hypersonic) interchangeably through networking is all about smart artillery. It is also about doctrinal integration where old tenets are built upon to evolve new doctrines consistent with time and technology. Track-and-kill operations, firepower ambushes and spoiling attacks by artillery are pointers in this direction. The next war will be different from the last one and smart artillery will make it possible.

The Kargil War experience enabled Indian artillery to recognise this trend. It embarked on a modernisation programme whose mainstay was terrain specific 155mm guns with a healthy mix of rockets and missiles. This planned mix included procuring new equipment and upgrading old platforms keeping affordability and practicality in view. Around 2012, the programmes stabilised to bear fruit. Since 2017, four modern 155mm gun systems — M777ULH, K9 Vajra, Dhanush and Sarang (upgraded 130mm guns) — with a high level of indigenisation commenced induction into service. The ATAGS, an indigenously designed gun, is also set to enter service. The Army is in the process of procuring additional indigenously manufactured towed and mounted 155 gun systems. The Army in conjunction with IIT Madras is on the verge of greatly increasing the range of 155mm guns through pioneering Ramjet technology. The indigenously designed Pinaka and Russian Grad BM 21 systems are now in their second upgrade cycle to further increase their range. The range of BrahMos missile is also being extended.

Indian artillery is expanding its envelope significantly. This effort is backed by integration with drones in service and under procurement as also by indigenous Swathi weapon locating radar. Importantly, India has built capacities to produce ammunition as per its operational necessity. Last but not the least, Indian artillery is networked through the artillery combat command and control system which is a major force multiplication factor.

Smart artillery is not just about hi-tech systems or latest weapons, but blending them with experience. That is what makes Indian artillery smart. Stalin once said “Artillery is the god of war”. It is heartening to note that the Indian god of war is in good nick.

The writer is a former DG, Artillery, and Professor, Aerospace, IIT Madras