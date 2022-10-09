 At 87, artist Paramjit Singh still paints nature with a youthful passion : The Tribune India

At 87, artist Paramjit Singh still paints nature with a youthful passion

At 87, artist Paramjit Singh still paints nature with a youthful passion

Inspired by landscapes of Rabindranath Tagore as a child, nature has been artist Paramjit Singh's constant muse.

Nonika Singh

A Lesser man or even an artist would have called it a day. But at 87, renowned artist, master colourist and painter Paramjit Singh is raring to go, painting with the same ardour as he did in his younger days. As he is busy creating landscapes, redolent with beauty and joy, for three upcoming exhibitions at New York, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, there isn’t a definite plan in his mind. Or agenda. He is not the one to theorise art or follow the conceptual scheme of things. His process of creation remains the same as it has for decades. Spontaneous and direct, distilling the very essence of nature.

He sits before an empty canvass, certainly not with a blank mind, but with some definite thoughts, maybe even concrete imagery. But as he puts it, “First you attack the canvas and then the canvas counter-attacks you and shows you endless ways of creation.” Of course, the root of his inspiration always is the inexhaustible reservoir of nature.

Ever since as a student of Class VIII when he chanced upon landscapes by Rabindranath Tagore in an art book in his father’s library, nature has been his constant muse. Childhood memories define and shape us and even today, what he saw in nature as a child can’t be erased. He reminisces, “Those dark stormy nights, the dark hues of sky, the gusty winds that would blow during a storm… where do you find such moods of nature in Delhi.” But art is not only what your subconscious mind imbibes, it is also an education. Thus, what he learnt during college days at the School of Arts, Delhi Polytechnic, opened gateways to the world of impressionism and expressionism. The French school of impressionism, particularly artists like Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edouard Manet and Claude Monet impacted his aesthetic sensibilities considerably. Other artists such as German expressionist Emil Nolde have influenced him too. But how the mind processes it all is as mysterious as the very art of painting. More recently, during his visit to New York, he saw these two large figurative works at a private museum which filled him with awe and wonder.

Paramjit Singh

New York also brings back a flood of painful memories. Throughout the Covid period, he was in the US city where his daughter, artist Anjum Singh, was undergoing treatment for cancer. As she finally lost her battle with the deadly disease, the father in him was devastated. But the artist in him did not buckle. Like AA Milne said, “It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine.” Thus, even the four paintings he made during her sickness, he shares, “were not grim or desolate but happy-looking pain”.

But then, joy for him is not a one-dimensional emotion of exultation, rather melancholy is an integral part of it. Thus, those who see only vitality and robustness in his works or attribute the joie de vivre immanent in his landscapes to his Punjabi genes are missing the point. Not that he discounts the inner-self of the viewer. He muses, “If an artist has an inner-self, so does the art lover. Often the two could be in sync and at times in dissonance.” But the way ordinary mortals view nature and how an artist embraces the same, “there is a world of difference,” he says. As William Blake wrote, “To the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself.” Paramjit adds, “You see the majesty of nature unfold and at best take home the image. However, an artist is stuck by the beauty of smaller things like say the light falling in between two blades of grass.” In fact, it was one such view during a walk in Himachal Pradesh that changed his visual vocabulary forever and textures became his art’s second skin.

Mastering the art of textured compositions is a painstaking exercise. Often it takes him months to finish one canvas. Creativity for him is not just picking up a brush but the rigour involved in it, right from opening colour tubes to mixing pigments to sitting for hours before the canvas. With age, the capacity to paint for hours at a stretch has diminished somewhat. But not the zeal… Today’s generation of artists might be rich, but he belongs to a generation whose lives were enriched with experiences, deep abiding engagement and drill. No wonder, each time he revisits nature, it’s a continuum of regeneration. Gary Snyder said, “Nature is not a place to visit, it is home.” And Paramjit is at home with nature, taking pride in calling himself “a painter of light, wind and pigments”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other

2
Amritsar

Shehnaaz Gill's father says getting death threats as he is associated with various Hindu outfits

3
Trending

US boy eating burger in car shot at multiple times by policeman; watch shocking video

4
Punjab

13-year-old Patiala boy cycles over 250km to meet his favourite Youtuber

5
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau raids Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu's Mohali house

6
Trending

Watch: Woman dances to Sushmita Sen's song 'Dilbar' on busy street, but this man steals the show

7
Chandigarh

Watch: IAF displays its prowess on Air Force Day in Chandigarh; President Murmu, Rajnath attend event

8
Chandigarh

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

9
Trending

Man in UK charged Rs 32 lakh for a 15-minute Uber ride

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Blast damages Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch

Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch

First such initiative by Air Force since Independence

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Part of 90th anniversary celebrations of IAF I Indigenous LC...

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims’ families came with a rider

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm

Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm

BJP picks Bishnoi’s son for byelection

BJP picks Bishnoi's son for byelection


Cities

View All

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu exhorts Chandigarh to top Swachh survey

Panchkula police act tough against traffic violators

Drive at own risk on Sector 72/73 road

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Heavy rainfall spells likely over several parts of north India

Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman's house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, Jalandhar's PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

50-year-old goes missing from Tajpur church in Jalandhar, kin lodge plaint

On way to school, Kapurthala village girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Freshers' party organised

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver