 Bhojanalayas that have stood the test of time : The Tribune India

Bhojanalayas that have stood the test of time

Bhojanalayas that have stood the test of time

Most of the bhojanalayas serve you a basic vegetarian thali, often without onions and garlic. Most of these let you have as many rotis as you wish.



Rahul Verma

In one corner of my house stands a pot-bellied little utensil. It is a container for ghee, and was once a faithful companion of mine. I tip my non-existent hat to it whenever I spot it, for it gave me immense pleasure when a strike broke out in my hostel in the western Uttar Pradesh college where I studied many years ago.

Those were chaotic days. Our mess secretary had been sacked for lining his pocket with college funds. And since the kitchen was no longer operational, we all had to go to a small little eatery for our meals.

And that was my true introduction to what is known as a bhojanalaya. A bhojanalaya is not a restaurant, but a basic eatery which serves only thalis. You go there not to woo your partner or for a business meeting or to chit-chat with friends — but just to eat. The bhojanalaya I frequented had small lockers — with locks and keys — where you could store your ghee. My pot of ghee went in there, and I would put some ghee in a small katori and give it to the cook — and my dal would be tempered with that and a pinch of cumin seeds.

Nostalgia apart, I feel the absence of a bhojanalaya in my life. There are a few, mostly in Old Delhi, where you still get basic, vegetarian thalis, but these nondescript and modest eateries have largely been wiped out by time.

Yet, there was a time when bhojanalayas took care of the city’s migrants, especially those who came from Rajasthan. When New Delhi was being set up, people migrated here for work and businesses. Shops were set up in parts of Old Delhi. Most of the shopkeepers were vegetarians who did not touch onions or garlic. So, along with the migrants, eateries called basas — literally homes — took root, offering simple, home-like food. The bhojanalaya, to an extent, is like a basa. Most of these small eateries do not use onions or garlic in their food either.

The menu is simple. There is a bowl of dal — mostly arhar, but occasionally moong or masoor. In one of my favourite bhojanalayas — called Annapura, in Chandni Chowk — the dal is often a mix of arhar and moong, so that it is neither runny nor overly thick. It is cooked with just a few spices, mainly cumin seeds and asafoetida, and topped with fresh coriander leaves.

In most places, the thali consists of, apart from the dal, two seasonal vegetable dishes — bottle gourd or bitter gourd, potatoes, cauliflower and so on. Most thalis come with a bowl of raita, some chutney, salad, a rice pudding and papad. Occasionally, you may get a dish of paneer in a tomato base or, when in season, with spinach leaves. In Adarsh Bhojanalaya, another of my favourite places in Old Delhi, you can ask — and pay a bit more — for a bowl of ghee. It is tempered with some cumin seeds, and brought back to your table, and you can drizzle it over your dal, vegetable and rotis. And, yes, the breads in some bhojanalayas are of various kinds — soft tawa rotis, flaky paranthas, crisp missi roti and more.

So, how is a bhojanalaya different from other such eateries? For one, the menu is fixed, and there is no epic-like variety to choose from. The food is cooked with just a few spices, and not overwhelmed with cream or tomato puree that is the order of the day in most vegetarian restaurants now. The décor is simple, and the rooms have basic tables and chairs. And in most places, you can have as many rotis as you wish to. Some special thalis have refills for the dal and vegetables, too. The rates are low. In my college-day bhojanalaya, a meal came for 65 paise. Now, a thali is mostly for Rs 180-200.

I enjoy the food in these eateries because these remind me of wholesome, home-cooked fare. And it’s nice to know that there are still some places which haven’t succumbed to the demands of time. Take the case of dhabas. I feel sad when I see the new dhabas — with menu cards that are as thick as telephone directories — and liveried staff of the kind you’d see in palaces. I miss the old roadside dhabas, which only offered you a dal, simmering away in a cauldron, a couple of vegetable dishes, and crisp tandoori rotis. The bhojanalayas that remain have cocked a snook at time.

I last went to a bhojanalaya when a friend was visiting us from Kolkata. She had eaten everything that her food-loving hometown had to offer — from chops and cutlets to mutton kosha and prawns in coconut milk, to pantras (flaky rolls) and chicken jhalfrezi — and was completely floored by the simple fare at the New Soni Bhojanalaya in a little lane off Church Mission Road, Delhi. Every now and then, when we sit together and bite into something grandly exotic, she sighs. That was some dal we had in Delhi, she says.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

2
Trending

Neelam Gill, the Punjabi girl, seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and his mom; is it actor or his friend she is dating, fans wonder

3
Nation

What is 'Kavach', the anti-collision system in trains, which wasn't deployed on Odisha route

4
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

5
Nation

Supreme Court awards 6-month jail term to US-based man for 'contumacious conduct', imposes Rs 25 lakh fine

6
Nation

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

7
Himachal

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

8
Nation

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

9
Nation

Odisha train accident: Preliminary probe suggests Coromandel Express entered loop line instead of main line, hit goods train

10
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288

Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288

Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously

Odisha route didn’t have ‘Kavach’

Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'

Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

Oppn parties flag passenger safety, gun for minister

Oppn parties flag passenger safety, gun for minister

Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel

Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel

Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...


Cities

View All

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Pakistan frees 203 fishermen

Night domination operations along Indo-Pak border to nail drug traffickers

MC razes illegal constructions

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Three arrested for stabbing youth

Man assaulted at deaddiction centre, dies

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Despite incentives, DSR technique fails to catch Doaba farmers' fancy

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years